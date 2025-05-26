



Gillian Anderson warned that homeless people are getting bigger in England.

In the latest film, The Salt Path, the actress, who plays a winner who plays a woman who welcomes homeless people with her husband, told Sky News:

Born in Chicago and living in London, she explained: “I was used to seeing it too much in Vancouver, California and I spent time. I often don't see it in England.”

In her film, her co -star, White Lotus actor Jason isaacs, “You are going to do it now.”

Anderson said, “It has been spreading more and more since Kobid.”

“Especially if we fall into the recession, it is more and more topics in the front line of people's minds.”

Image: Gillian Anderson and Jason isaacs on the salt road. PIC: Steve Tanner/Black Bear

The film is based on Raynor Winn's 2018 memoirs, depicting her and her husband's 630 miles of travel along Cornish, Devon and Dorset Coastline, and walks at Minehead at the end of Somerset and Land.

Salt Path, written in her memo for travel, sold more than a million sheets worldwide and spent almost two years in the list of SUNDAY TIMES bestsellers. WINN wrote two more memoirs.

In the movie, ISAACS, who plays her husband's moth, Winn, told Sky News told her “Hope [the film] When people walk with different lights, they can see homeless people, show them once again, and maybe they talk to them. “

With the record level of homelessness in the UK, the Financial Times analysis has recently experienced homeless people who show one in 200 households in the UK, and the cost of living is already worsening.

Image: Photo: Steve Tanner/Black Bear

The film sees Ray and WINN disappointed by a system that drives them out of home by the system, and the council says that despite the late diagnosis, they are not qualified for emergency housing.

Rare neurological conditions Corticobas degeneration (CBD), followed by the loss of family farm immediately after the diagnosis of moths, and the couple inherently find comfort.

They started with tents and two backpacks to walk on the coast.

Isaac naturally comes to the actors to live in a temporary way. He admitted like his personality and said, “I live in a travel bag.”

More: Is this a bucket list of all actors?

Image: Photo: Steve Tanner/Black Bear

Anderson was shot in Summer Set, Devon, Cornwall, and Wales in 2023, and as a city resident, the area influenced her.

Anderson says: “As I got older, I learned more of nature. […] When I was young, when I was shooting this movie, when I was outside and many of the nature became the third character, it changed my thoughts. “

Isaac, meanwhile, said he discovered the “third character” leading the movie when he talked to WINN on the phone just before the interview.

The child said to him.

Isaac said, “Not only nature, but also various Bible scenes and animals are important.

“What happened on that road was a big part of their own personal stories, and the audience's journey was hopeful.”

The salt route comes to the British movie theater on Friday, May 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/gillian-anderson-warns-uk-homelessness-will-only-get-worse-13351499 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos