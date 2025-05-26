The UK is still evaluating the striking drone options of the carrier.





The British government repeatedly repeated the decision on aircraft with no strikes for the Queen Elizabeth-Class airline, but is being subject to continuous strategic defense review despite the increase in the industry's interest in the industry and the long-term interest in Royal Navy.

In a written response to Congress, Defense Minister Maria Eagle said: In the meantime, the Royal Navy continues to investigate emerging technology to understand how to contribute to improving the operating advantage.

Among the technologies explored is the fixed wing autonomous cooperation platform. The mentioned by the industry insiders may include a system such as a general atomics gambit 5, such as a combat copy vehicle (UCAV), which is impossible to capture the carrier with potential supplements to UKS F-35B FLEET.

MQ-9B considered a new carrier early warning aircraft.

In terms of these systems, EAGLE added: The fixed wing autonomous cooperation platform may be evaluated in cooperation with the Royal Air Force because it is likely to improve its operating advantage.

Although it has not been decided yet, the UK's interest in the expansion of airline airlines without England is well established. Defense Minister James Kart Ridge confirmed that under the previous government, Elizabeth Class Queen Queen Elizabeth Class was constructed with the future modification in mind.

Can a British airline soon hosts Advanced Jet Combat Drones?

For the past few years, Colonel Phil Kelly, a Naval event of Farnborough, Carrier Strike and Maritime Aviation, is a Vision under the banner of the FMAF (Future Maritime Aviation Force) and the internal project Ark Royal. I explained. He warned of the current limitations.

He emphasized the following necessity by insisting on the automation and unpacked platforms to fill the gap.

General Atomics, an architect from the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-20 Avenger, has been vocals to promote GAMBIT 5 as a candidate to meet these emerging British requirements.

We think that this is a new concept called GAMBIT 5 designed for the launch and recovery of the carrier, C. Mark Brinkley. It can be centered on ISR, such as GAMBIT 1 or a kind of hybrid.

This platform is based on 15 years of UCAV experience, including 37,000 flight time of MQ-20. General atomic science promotes the ability of navigation, autonomy and relative positioning, essential for future carrier -based drones.

The UK re -distributes the carrier strike group using a drone.

There is no firm decision, but the Ministry of Defense makes it clear the options to respond to the support activities of industrial, parliament and naval leadership and to expand the scope of the British combat. As the eagle concluded:

The decision of future abilities depends on the result of strategic defense review, which is looking at the threats we face and the ability we need to meet.

Project Ark Royal -Angle Deck and Drone Plan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/uk-still-evaluating-strike-drone-options-for-carriers/

