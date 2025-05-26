“The Last of Us” season 2 recap of season 2: Who dies? Who lives?





Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal discusses the father-daughter relationship

The last of us features Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal reveal that they did not appreciate the distance from their characters in season 2.

Spoiler alert! The following contains the details of the final of season 2 of “The Last of Us”.

In one way or another, things got worse for Ellie.

The advantage of “The Last of Us” by HBO, played by Bella Ramsey, has had a difficult season on the post-apocalyptic zombie drama. His substitution father Joel (Pedro Pascal), admitted that he had killed dozens of people on his behalf, then quickly killed himself by the daughter of one of his victims, while Ellie looked. For the rest of season 2, Ellie was on a hunt for rage and revenge for Joel's killer, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who led him to her best friend / Beguin / Girlfriend Dina (Isabela Merced) with ruins torn by the War of Seattle.

By the final episode, which was broadcast on May 25, the question of the revenge of Ellie and Dina had apparently lost all hope. Dina was killed by an arrow in the cross fire of war between the Washington Liberation Wolves, the militia of which Abby is a part and the Seraphites, a cult religious group that loves Lynching. She tortured and killed one of Abby's friends and had a vague clue to the place where Abby could be. And her friend Jesse (Young Mazino) and her uncle Tommy (Gabriel Luna) came to Seattle in Seattle to her aid and to tell her how stupid she is. But it was not the end of his research.

Here is everything that happened in the (literally) humid and wild final, and what it could mean for the third season to come from the show.

Ellie tells Dina Joel and the Lucioles

Dina pregnant joined Ellie during her trip to Seattle both because she likes Ellie (like more than a friend, we recently discovered) and because she loved Joel. But after Ellie tortured and killed the comrade of Abby Nora (Tati Gabrielle), Ellie realizes that she must be specific about her own crime and Joel. She tells Dina all the fireflies that Joel killed in Salt Lake City in season 1. The revelation hardens Dina, who is now ready to return home to Jackson, Wyoming, but who is still attached to Ellie. She gives Ellie a bracelet for good luck. Dina remains late at the theater they used for the refuge while Ellie and Jesse go in search of Tommy.

Ellie abandons her friends so that she can seek revenge again

While Ellie and Jesse are looking for Tommy, they hear Ellie's WLF Walkie on a sniper, and Jesse is convinced that it must be Tommy. Jesse wants to go and get him immediately, but Ellie finally understood what Nora said about the place where Abby: she realizes that Abby is hiding in an aquarium on a quay. She abandons Jesse, cursing what she considers her attitude more holy than that and finds a boat to head towards the aquarium in the middle of a violent storm.

But of course, the teenager who grew up in a fortified city in Boston, then a city from Wyoming abandoned does not know much about sailing, and it is swept away a small island almost instantly and is captured by the Séaphites, who believe that she is a wolf. As she begs for her life, they begin to hug it in a tree, but a real attack coming in the opposite direction to the WLF frightens them and they let her the air on the ground, rope always around her neck.

Finally, she arrives at the aquarium, where she hears two of Abby's friends, Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barrers) arguing on their absent chief. The place is full of bloody gauze and instruments of medical appearance, but we cannot quite understand what Owen and Mel say about Abby. Ellie does not care, attracting her weapon to them and demanding that they tell him where Abby is. Owen tries a quick blow on Ellie but is missing, and Ellie shoots by hitting Owen and Mel. Owen falls instantly, but Mel has a few seconds before bleeding and reveals that she is pregnant. She begs Ellie to deliver her baby by cesarean before dying, but Ellie, crying and traumatized, does not know what to do, and Mel is perished with her unborn child. Ellie still does not discover where Abby is.

Shortly after Jesse and Tommy went up again to save Ellie, and all three return to the theater.

What's going on in this theater between Abby and Ellie?

Back in the theater, Ellie speaks with Tommy and Jesse, accepting the fact that she must abandon her thirst for revenge and go home. She also reconciles with Jesse, and friends have a sweet moment when they realize how much they care about each other. A second later, they heard a disturbance of the other room and exhaust themselves in the theater hall. They broke out through the door that Jesse is slaughtered, and Abby stands with a pistol on Tommy.

Ellie begs Abby to save Tommy's life, taking responsibility for killing Abby's friends. Abby raises her weapon while Ellie shouts, a shot is fired, then the screen cuts in black.

What does the final “last of us” mean for season 3?

In the very last scene, we see Abby, Safe and Sound in a complex for WLF, and the text on the screen tells us that we came back in time, on the first day Ellie and Dina came to Seattle. This is a strong indicator that season 3 of the series will be all about Abby, which reflects the narrative structure of video games. This could mean very little Ellie de Ramsey in the episodes, and it is almost a guarantee that Pascal will not come back.

HBO has not yet set a date for season 3.

