The final of season 2 of season 2, explained





Warning: This message contains spoilers for the final of season 2 of season 2.

The vicious circle of revenge makes cycling in the last of us. What started with Joel (Pedro Pascal) annihilating the fireflies of Salt Lake City, progressed in Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) torturing and killing Joel, and recently evolved in Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who performed on his own meat.

After a penultimate episode made up entirely of flashbacks, the final of the second season of the show took place during day 3 of Dina (Isabela Merced) and the stay of Ellie in Seattle. In the aftermath of Ellie, torturing Nora (Tati Gabrielle) to obtain information on the rentals of Abby, Ellie and Jesse (Young Mazino) spent the next morning trying to go to the meeting point, Jesse had agreed with Tommy (Gabriel Luna) while a Woundée and pregnant dina found themselves behind the theater. But after hearing a report on their stolen radio, the wolves were attacked by a sniper.e. Tommyat the Marina, Jesse pushed to change course.

Regarding the survey of the city, Ellie realized that the two words Nora had abandoned, “whale” and “Wheel”, were probably in reference to the Aquarium of Seattle, and decided to make her way to finish what she had started. However, it was not Abby that she found at the aquarium, but the friends of Abby, Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barreur). Although Ellie insisted that she would let them live if they told her where Abby was, Owen tried to shoot a pistol on her and Ellie fired a blow that directly crossed Owen, killing him instantly, before trapping Mel's neck. It was a fatal injury, but Mel was still alive long enough to reveal that she was strongly pregnant and tried to convince Ellie to perform an emergency cesarean on her to save the baby. It was clear that Ellie was devastated by what she had done and wanted to help, but I did not know how to do surgery before Mel sought. Tommy and Jesse then introduced themselves to bring back an Ellie distraught to the theater.

Young Mazino as Jesse in the final of season 2 of The Last of Us. Liane Hentscherhbo

Unfortunately for Jackson's crew, just as they were preparing to get out of the Seattle War Zone, Abby was finally shown and wasted no time going to business. After submitting Tommy and killed Jesse, she recognized Ellie and realized who she was dealing with. Ellie begged her to let Tommy go and she replied by pointing to the weapon on Ellie and telling her that she had let her live and that Ellie had “wasted” before we heard her fire. However, we did not see if the ball struck its mark, while the show goes back in time to three days earlier to Seattle Except this time, we saw things from Abby's point of view. The episode is then cut in black, which means that Ellie's fate will remain in the air for a few years until season 3 finally takes place.

“Now, was actually a traditional cliffhangem mode, where you tell a story, then you end the season with something that says:” Whoa, it will change a whole bunch of things, and see you when we come back and pick it up, “said the co-creator of the Craig Mazin series to collider.” I always think, what are the last things? Allows them to be as much as possible. And then, you go there and you make your decisions and above all try as best you can to think about the public experience and what they will feel when we come back for the next race. “

In the meantime, however, the latest video game in part II can provide an overview of what is likely to come to the series. So, for those who do not already know what's going on in the game, it is now your chance to stop reading before entering spoilers.

This cliffhanger puts an end to the announcements of a major change in the last story, because it marks the controversial moment of the game when the main playable character turns from Ellie to Abby. And although Ellie survives this meeting with Abby, it is likely that it will not be revealed in the show before at least a few episodes in season 3, because we will first have to see everything that happened in Abby during these same three days in Seattle.

The change is intended to show you things from Abby's point of view and to make you sympathize with her as well as Joel and Ellie. However, this is not always the reaction that it encouraged in the game, because some fans hated Abby so much that the actor who expressed and gave him the performance of motion capture in the game, Laura Bailey, was subject to harassment and significant death threats not only, but to her child. In an episode in 2024 of the Podcast Happy Sad Confused, Isabela Merced revealed that HBO also felt the need to increase the safety of becoming during filming due to concerns about the toxicity directed towards Abby. However, Mazin said that he was pleasantly surprised by the best way of Joel's death with fans of the show as with the Games community.

“They understood:” Oh, my God, no! Someone we love is dead. What will happen now? “It was not:” Let's stand in front of HBO and throw eggs or blame Kaitlyn Dever “. No. People reacted as a normal audience would react theoretically,” he said to Collider. There are people who are angry with the video game who will remain angry forever, and they will be angry with the show. If neil [Druckmann] The free workforce, they will be angry with the names in which it was money. It was incredible, in fact, to see how many people were like: “I hate Abby. Kaitlyn Dever should win an Emmy. They understood what it is, and it was actually quite encouraging. “”

The way the show will manage Abby's POV is obviously always in the air. But, according to Mazin, it will not be possible to finish telling the last story in just three television seasons. “There is no way to finish this story in a third season,” he said. “Hopefully, win our sufficient support to return to finish it in a fourth. This is the most likely result.”

