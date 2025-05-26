British weather forecast and jet flow like June





The Jet Stream is expected to be 'buckle' at the end of May, causing a change in the weather pattern, and long -range predictions suggest that in June (image: PA).

Forecasts show that the jet stream predicts that the jet stream that leads to hot weather can be “buckle”. The latest prediction of Netweather is a point for “Sunnier”, which starts from June to June, depending on the hint of the jet stream until May 30.

“The jet stream starts the jet flow until May 30 and has a hint towards Azores High Build. [southwest] The United Kingdom said, “Jo Farrow, a predictor.

The jet flow affects the trajectory and efficacy of the weather system, which has a great influence on the weather in the UK, Wales, Scottish and North Ireland, and ultimately we decide whether the weather is calm or the rain in which the rain falls.

Met Office is described as follows: “Sometimes the movement of the jet stream is very smooth and smooth, as in the fast -moving steel. But it can be a buckle and a loop like a winding winding. This is slow and low pressure is unpredictable.”

Unfortunately, there was a lack of expectation for a warm bank vacation weekend. Joe Farrow said:

But warm temperatures can begin to climb next weekend. It suggests that the temperature abnormalities may be much higher than the average during this period until June 4th.

From May 28 to June 6, MET Office predicted the “changing” weather front, and “The additional frontal system that runs east to the UK is” shower interlos, “it brings more rain. In particular, it showed the potential of strong wind in the northwest.

MET Office talks about local weather divisions, saying, “As time goes by, the south is longer and dry, while the northwest can continue to see rain, sometimes strong winds will not continue to see strong winds, but the temperature is expected to be slightly cooler than the average.

Also, referring to the potential of higher temperatures:

During the extended period from June 7 to June 21, long -distance predictions of MET Office suggests “changing weather throughout the UK.” According to the prediction, this means that the northwest may experience humid conditions, but it means that the south and south will enjoy the dryer order.

In addition, the prediction included: “Temperature is likely to be normal or slightly above the north and west, and sometimes there may be hot orders, especially in the south.”

