The final of season 2 of “ The Last of Us '' ends with a cliffhangerExBulletin

(Be notified: this review deals with the details of the final episode of the season of The Last of Us.)

While the dust sets in during the final of the season of Sunday for the zombie drama of HBO The Last of Us, all it looks less like a conclusion and more like the end of a very long introduction.

This year, the series of episodes attempted a delicate in two stages, starting with a brutal end for the main relationship of the series between the smuggler of Pedro Pascal, Joel and his alternative daughter, the rebel teenager Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. At the end of the final of the season of Sunday, we end up with a new pair of characters as objective of the story: Ellie and the woman who killed his substitution father, the Hardcore soldier of Kaitlyn Dever, Abby.

This change in the protagonists occurred with the kind permission of a huge narrative betting: eliminating Joel in the second episode of this season. The link of Joel and Ellie forged in the first season, while they were going through an America filled with zombies eaten flesh created by a fungal infection was the engine that transformed the last of us into a beloved and revolutionary television hit.

But this second season was intended for a darker path.

The final of the Sunday season confirmed that the death of Joel was a necessary element and fixing tones. He had lied to Ellie about killing a building full of people in order to save her, creating an injury in their relationship which was adopted until Abby, an expert soldier, presents himself in the second season to avenge the murder of his father. Joel and Ellie had settled in a community of Jackson, Wyoming, trying to build a life together, but their relationship was crazy until his death. (This death probably panicked uncommon fans with video games, where Joel underwent a similar spell.)

Take risks of narration that are not always paid

If killing the most popular character in the series in the second episode was not enough, the producers were more likely this season. Joel's murder and Ellie's attempt to avenge him transformed the episodes of this year into a dark study on the bitter wages of lies, revenge and violence. Ellie decided to find Abby even if the Jackson community had voted against him by pulling other friends in the city in his quest.

Along the way, Ellie has become a seriously unmanageable character. At the start of the season, she is a rebellious and impetuous girl, unable to appreciate Joel's efforts to protect her and have given impulsive actions that put her in danger and those around her. After Joel's death, while she embarked on an imprudent revenge mission, Ellie is ready to abandon friends and repeatedly risk her own life to reach Abby with disastrous consequences.

In one of the last scenes of the Sunday episode, Ellie found and killed the whole crew of Abby, but he always ends under the threat of a weapon with the soldier she was trying to kill. One of Ellie's friends died, another injured; Abby shouts “I let you live and you wasted it!” The screen darkens when you hear a gunshot. (Let's be honest: since they have already killed a beloved character in the series, it is difficult to imagine that it meets its manufacturer here.)

However, this moment and the final scene of the episode, which returns to Abby at the seat of Seattle of the militia to which it belongs to show that a large part of the narrative movement of the second season concerned the maneuver of these two characters.

It is a piece of table throughout the season that I absolutely cannot bear.

How many episodes need television storytellers in a season?

This is one of my biggest black animals on television shows in the modern era. Released from the strict requirements of the episode of broadcasting and cable television, today's little screen storytellers often find it difficult to understand the number of episodes necessary to contain their stories.

Young Mazino As Jesse in the final of season 2 of the last season. Liane Hentscher / HBO Hide Legend

Liane Hentscher / HBO rocking legend

On the last of us, this has led to a second season which only looks like half a time, spending too much time making Ellie and Abby in the same space in Seattle, rather than helping viewers to know a new character who will clearly be at the center of next season's action.

On his credit, it is a show that does not hesitate to show the karmic effects of violence on those who use it. At the end of the final of Sunday's season, Abby's friends died, Ellie killed many more people than she wanted, and they are both trapped in a vengeance cycle that corroded their lives.

Even when Joel killed people for what he and perhaps some viewers thought they were the right reasons, that violence left scars and accumulated an emotional tab. When Abby and his crew showed up to release Joel, there was a feeling that fate finally called a tab, he had accumulated a long life filled with hard choices and dubious actions.

Make the penultimate episode account

Like so many HBO shows, the last of us has placed his most affecting episode just before the sixth episode season, entitled “The Price”. It is an episode of Flashback which gives us a much necessary return to Pascal as Joel, spreading out his tendency for life to protect those he loves at all costs, and the long arc of his relationship with Ellie. The episode offers scenes from several birthdays from Ellie, from 15 to 19 years old, while she and Joel face the strains of family life in Jackson, Wyoming.

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) in the penultimate episode of the season. Liane Hentscher / HBO Hide Legend

Liane Hentscher / HBO rocking legend

So much things happen here. We see Joel's protective love for Ellie Curdle as she endeavors independence and is wary of her lies in the first season. We see Joel trying another lie, assuring Ellie that he allowed Eugene, a member of the Jackson community who was bitten by a contagious zombie, to words shared with his wife to make him dead after his departure. We see Joel finally admitting his previous lie to Ellie, leading to both promising that they will try to connect better at night before Joel is killed. But everything should have occurred earlier, giving more room to scenes that move away from the character of Abby.

(One apart: how incredible actor is the last of us cool as the alum of sopranos Joe Pantoliano to play Eugene? Especially since Pantoliano or Joey Pants

I hate to join the litany of voices complaining of this season and I urge viewers not to confuse the aversion to Ellie's actions, which are often designed to be extremely boring, with the criticism of Ramsey, who, I think, was still very good this year.

But the spirits behind the show allowed the last of us to fall into too much of the same traps which hampered other post-apocalyptic dramas, with similar results. This season was therefore darker, predictable and manipulative than the first.

Worse still, they have given us too few reasons to believe that the episodes of next season which will probably focus on more characters than the television public knows no better.

