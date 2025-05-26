Syria agrees to help find missing Americans, said US sent





The new Syrian government has agreed to help the United States locate and bring back the Americans who disappeared in the country ravaged by the war, the American special envoy in Syria said on Sunday, in another thaw sign of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Thomas Barrack, the American ambassador to Turkey who was also appointed special envoy for Syria, described in a post on X that it was a “step forward” between the two nations.

“The families of Austin Tice, Majd Kamalmaz and Kayla Mueller must have the closure,” he added, referring to American citizens who had disappeared or killed in Syria during the devastating civil war that broke out in 2011.

“President Trump clearly said that bringing American citizens back home or honoring their remains with a major priority everywhere,” said Barrack. “The new Syrian government will help us with this commitment.”

A Syrian source knowing the talks between the two countries told AFP that there were 11 other names on the Washington missing list. All are American Syrians.

Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa (C) meets the United States Ambassador Thomas Barrack, Jr. (L) in Istanbul, Turkiye on May 24, 2025. Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hassan Al-Raibani (R) also attended. Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images

The announcement comes after Barrack met the president and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria on Saturday during his visit to Türkiye. This also occurs when relations between the two nations have regularly improved since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December.

Friday, the Trump administration granted Syria to sweep the exemptions from sanctions in a first major stage towards the realization of the commitment of the president to lift half a century of sanctions on a country broken by 14 years of civil war.

In a press release on Saturday, Barrack said that Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa had praised “Fast Action On Living Sanctions” in Washington.

“The objective of President Trump is to allow the new government to create the conditions so that the Syrian people survive not only but to prosper,” Barrack said in a statement.

Barrack said he stressed that the cessation of sanctions against Syria would preserve the integrity “of our main objective – the sustainable defeat of the” Islamic State group, also called IS or ISIS. He added that it would give Syrians a chance for a better future.

“I also congratulated President Al-Sharaa to take significant measures to promulgate points of president of foreign terrorists, counter-Isis measures, relations with Israel and camps and detention centers in northeast Syria,” said Barrack. He referred to detention centers where thousands of Islamic State members are detained and two camps where their families remain in regions currently controlled by Syrian Democratic Forces supported by the United States and led by the United States.

Congress sanctions, known as Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, aimed to isolate previous leaders from Syria by effectively expelling those who do business with them from the global financial system. They specifically block post-war reconstruction, so although they can be canceled for 180 days by decree, investors are wary of reconstruction projects when sanctions have been reinstated after six months.

Trump said during a visit to the region earlier this month that the United States would make the heavy financial sanctions go back in order to give the interim government a better chance of survival.

More CBS News

Agency France-Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/syria-government-missing-americans-us-envoy-austin-tice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos