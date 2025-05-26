



Prior to the Canadian parliament, King Charles' up -up speech triggered the US President Donald Trump's fear of crime.

The 76 -year -old monarch will travel to Canada, where he will work as the head of the state to establish the State Department's Parliament.

The king will deliver a “speech of throne” in Ottawa on Tuesday, and will play the last role in his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.

But at the time of the designated tension between Canada and the United States, charcoal -free visits caused anxiety among some people in London.

Charles will balance the tricky designated relationship between Canada and the United States on a trip.

British ministers have tried to eliminate the debate over Donald Trump by the Canadian government's persuasion of the Canadian government.

But the rich man added that the attempt was fiercely resisted by Ottawa.

The relationship with Canada with the United States has become a rock since Donald Trump was re -elected last year.

US President Maverick hit his neighbor with a series of punishment and tariffs and swear over the 51st US state.

The elements of the British government are concerned about taming President Trump with a visit.

Former British bank president Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister, had a wave of anti -Trump sentiment to win an amazing election in April.

Most of the king's charcoal speeches before the parliament of Ottawa will be written according to the Canadian government's advice, and experts look forward to the coded mention of Trump's position.

Professor Philip Murphy, the history and policy director of the University of London, told Times.

Murphy expects Ottawa to take advantage of the ambiguity of Charles role as a constitutional monarch of England and Canada.

Canada wants to use the event to emphasize the resistance to the US pressure.

“If you take him, he can emphasize that Britain is on the side of Canada in a trade confrontation with the United States.

At the recent White House meeting, Carney, a 60 -year -old Prime Minister, recently collided with Trump, declared that his country would not be sold forever.

PM explained to Sky News that his invitation to Charles and Camilla was not a coincidence, but a clear message of sovereignty.

Jeremy Kinsman, a British Canadian high school, observed:

Charles will also have the opportunity to make personal speech within a speech.

But he added that Trump hopes to understand the nuances necessary for such delicate problems.

Kinsman predicted that Charles' speech would be very affirmed to Canadian sovereignty. “He will congratulate the monarch.

The king's speech will be delivered in France and English, reflecting Canada's double language heritage. It will mainly explain the government's legislative plan, but Kinsman predicts that “Canada will not be 51 weeks in the United States.”

Kinsman predicted that the government would protect, pursue, and preserve Canada's sovereignty as an independent country, “Kinsman predicted.

Most of the speeches will be written according to the Canadian government's advice, but there is a precedent for personal remarks. Queen Elizabeth II started a throne speech in 1977 and suggested that King Charles could add personal thoughts.

