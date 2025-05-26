A man arrested for allegedly tried to bomb the office of the United States Embassy in Israel | American crime





Federal officials said agents arrested a man accused of having tried to bomb the Tel Aviv branch of the American Embassy in Israel, a press release from the Ministry of Justice said.

According to a press release from the United States Ministry of Justice, Joseph Neumayer, a double American and German citizen, was arrested at John F Kennedy airport in New York after being expelled by Israeli officials.

The Guardian was unable to check the details of the criminal complaint cited in the press release from the justice services, the file was not updated on Sunday afternoon. The Ministry of Justice did not respond to the request of the Guardians to access a copy of the criminal complaint.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Neumayer arrived in Israel in April. The 28-year-old would then have arrived in the branch of the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv with a backpack and spat on an embassy guard last week.

When the goalkeeper tried to stop him, Neumayer managed to free himself and escape, leaving his backpack behind.

The Ministry of Justice alleged that the backpack had three Molotov cocktails. The officials would have followed him at his hotel and arrested him.

The press release from the departments also alleys that a social media account allegedly linked to Neumayer Read: join me while I burn the Embassy of Tel Aviv. Death in America, who died to the Americans and kiss the West. Officials say he would also have published threats to assassinate Donald Trump.

The diplomatic office of Tel Aviv was the site of the United States Embassy until 2018, when the embassy officially moved to a site in Jerusalem during a ceremony supervised by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the presidents.

The defendant is accused of trying to bomb the United States Embassy and threaten President Trump, said FBIS director Kash Patel in a statement. This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated in the country or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will face justice for its dangerous actions.

Neumayer would have been before a judge on Sunday and would have been ordered detained without surety.

Neumayer's arrest occurs a few days after Washington DC authorities arrested a man in connection with the deadly shootings of two officials from the Embassy of Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/25/man-arrested-firebomb-israel-embassy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos