Kaitlyn Dever talks about season 3 of the last “final”, “crazier” 3





Her 6 am in Brisbane, Australia and Kaitlyn Dever plan to go to the beach. Except her pouring rain outside, which is the only reason why she had the possibility of checking the waves in the first place. The flood delayed his call time for Godzilla X Kong: Supernova, the monster film that had been running for a few months.

How it is raining? Like a normal downpour? Or is this the kind of flood that we see in the last minutes of the final of the last of us season?

He actually flows like the final of us, says Dever laughing.

With the beach out of the menu, we have a lot of time to settle down and talk about the final of the bruised (and perhaps confusing) season of the last of us. Anyone who thinks that the final could present a confrontation between the character of Devers, Abby Anderson, the young woman who killed Joel (Pedro Pascal) to avenge the death of her fathers, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who hunted Abby to demand his own revenge, could be disappointed.

Abby does not show up until the episodes last three minutes. When she finally arrives, she ambushed Ellie. It is not a tender meeting.

I let you live, whistle Abby. And you were wasted!

Then we hear the noise of a shot and the screen becomes black. After a reset, we see Abby lying on a sofa in an entirely different environment, by bearing his respite to meet the leader of the militia Isaac (Jeffrey Wright). She goes to a balcony in Seattles T-Mobile Park, the stadium being now used as a base for the Washington Liberation Front. His entry is positively papal, and while Abby examines the scene, a graph is lands on the screen: the first day of Seattle, a delay that we have already experienced from the point of view of Ellies.

What just happened?

[Laughs] I don't know. I don't know.

It seems that the show is reset and start season 3 after Abby for three days, which led to his confrontation with Ellie.

You might think yes. But [The Last of Us co-creator] Fear [Mazin] did not tell me about what he does. All he told me was just preparing what will happen because it's going to be crazy. He always said that he wanted to enlarge season 2 that season 1, and he said that season 3 was going to be even bigger. I'm like, ok. I will be ready.

How did he introduce you to the show in the first place?

During my first meeting with Craig and Neil [Druckmann, co-creator of The Last of Us game] They told me that their plan for season 2 was the introduction of Abbys to the world of the last of the United States. They told me the number of episodes, so I was not super surprised on this subject, even if I did not think that the whole season was going to end on me. [Laughs]

So when you have the script and read this end …

I was like, I really did that. Wow. It's a lot of pressure. I always think of the times of my past when I did things and I had a line in a scene, and it is the most trying thing to do. Everyone has a dialogue, and you just think of your only line and how you will say it and if you spoil it, the whole scene is screwed up because of your only line. It is quite terrifying but exciting too.

Are you talking about Abby saying to Ellie, did you waste it? You really spit it with heat.

It's good to know. I was going back and forth between Vancouver and the, so I had to recalibrate and return to Abby's emotional intensity. It was actually the last scene I shot.

How did you find your way in Abby's anger?

Well, the very first scene I shot was the murder of Joel. The light. [Laughs] So come back in it, I always come back to that and Abby Monologue, which she said to Joel before shooting her. These words are so visceral and heartbreaking and really paint a painting. So I kept going back to this place, how I thought about these words for five years.

Abbys Brutal Encounter with Ellie in Seattle was the last scene that Dever has shot in the last season 2.

(Liane Hentscher / HBO)

Have you watched this Joel episode when it was broadcast or have you seen it?

I watched it with my partner. But the first time I looked at him, I was alone. And before that, I went to do adr [automated dialogue replacement] With Craig, and he asked, can I show you a little? And I was on the ground because I was so overwhelmed. This is the most intense episode of television that I have ever seen. And then when I looked at him later, I couldn't believe it, even if I had lived it myself.

You lived it, but you said you don't really remember having filmed it because it was four days after your mother's funeral. [Devers mother, Kathy, died from breast cancer in February 2024.] In some ways, it should be as if you were looking at it for the first time.

I had to fly three days after his funeral. And the fourth day was this scene in the chalet with the fireflies and Joel on the ground. So, yes, it's a blur, and I felt like I could experience it as a viewer for the first time. I see things and go, oh, yeah. Sorrows do something really interesting with your brain. It spoils your memory.

The shooting of the scene where you brutally kill one of the most beloved characters on television dates back to what you say on the pressure. And do it in these circumstances had to be overwhelming.

I was terrified. I had spent so much time contemplating my mother's death before her death, thinking about the way I could not continue. I couldn't imagine. And then it's a heartbreaking thing to think, how life is going on. And you have the choice to continue or not go to Vancouver and make the show that it was so excited about me. And then after his death, I realized that there was no part of me who could not do that. I had to do it for her.

How did you fight beyond fear?

My father really encouraged me. I was really terrified. And he was like, you had that. Mom was so excited that you had to be in this show. Fortunately, the crew was so understanding and united. Everyone took care of me.

Then, its 15 months later and the episode finally broadcasts, which I imagine causes a different set of concerns. Did you go online to consult the reaction?

Of course, I did it! I kill everyone's favorite character, the love of everyone's life. I have never been part of anything so massive before. For example, the whole world looks at that. I didn't know what to expect.

And what did you find?

It was more positive than I thought.

I did not play the game, so one of my first thoughts after watching it was: Wow, players can keep a secret.

They can. I loved watching all these Tiktok videos where people spun their parents or partners by watching and showing their reactions.

After playing the game, you know Abby and Joel for years.

My father was playing the second match and tied the controller to me and said: Kaitlyn, you have to see that. In the game, it's so shocking and shocking.

On television too!

[Laughs] But with the game, after killing Joel, all of a sudden, you play as a woman. And my first reaction was: is it Ellie? Do I play like Ellie? It is interesting to see how they take these two characters who reflect each other in many ways.

ABBY TEMS examines the action inside the T-Mobile Park on the first day of Seattle.

(Liane Hentscher / HBO)

I was thinking of the way it was great if season 3 had an episode with Abby and his father who reflected the one with Ellie and Joel.

It's a very good idea. I hope we can do something like that.

I have the feeling you could. Maybe you even know something about it. [Laughs]

Honestly, I can also keep a secret! I knew Joel dying even before season 1 even because I met Neil years ago when they were talking about making a film of the game. And he showed me the making of the second match and asked, you want to know what's going on? And I'm like, Oh, my God! So I have kept it for a long time.

So you're good to keep a secret. Players know how season 3 is likely to develop. Did you play the game. Are you shy?

[Laughs] We do not know what are the Craigs plans. He played with Dynamics, even in this first episode of the season when we see Abby take care of and be a leader.

She certainly resembles Shes a leader of the last scene of the finals.

This scene plays the idea that Abby seated in his power. And whatever this means, I'm going to stay for me for the moment. People who have played the game will have some assumptions.

When you went to work on Godzilla X Kong: supernova the day after the broadcast of the Abby / Joel episode, did people treat you a little differently? Maybe keep their distances a little? Hide the golf clubs?

It was quite wild to go to work that day. Everyone wanted to talk about it. And all they could really get out was, Oooooof, this episode.

One thing I was looking for all season was where they used CGI to eliminate a spider bite from your face. I couldn't find it.

[Laughs] It is in the first episode with the fireflies. I had returned home for a few weeks and I took a spider bite on my cheek. I thought it was a button. It was not a button. It was a huge spider bite and … I hate to use this word, but it was overinteen. And the CGI is incredible. You can't even say it's there. I still have a scar on my face because they had to cut it.

So, to summarize: a very eventful shoot for you.

For many reasons. I will never forget it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2025-05-25/kaitlyn-dever-the-last-of-us-season-2-finale-abby-season-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos