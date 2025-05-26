The final of the final of season 2 of the United States leaves viewers for more than a big question.





This article contains spoilers for the final of season2 of the last of us.

The first season of the last of us ended with the hero of Gruff Shruff, Joel (Pedro Pascal), making a horrible choice whose moral weight was undermined by the fact that, unlike the video games on which the series is based, you should only watch it do the act rather than carrying it up yourself. It was surprising to see Joel assassinate an entire legion of Luciole militia fighters, knowing very well that he could end the last chances of saving himself from a zombie apocalypse. But it was also a little grotesque, overwhelming the public of Jaels Panic and his fury just rather than giving us a distance from them. It was like being forced into the fantasy of the Elsses action film, shooting bad guys like carnival targets without having the chance to wonder who was really on the right.

The second season began with a sudden change in perspective, presenting a small group of surviving fireflies led by Kaitlyn Devers Abby, whose father was one of the victims of Joes. But it was not as shocking as the one who followed, when, after a five -year search, Abby caught up with Joel and extracted his revenge, a bloody golf club swing at the same time. The death of Jaels was not necessarily more or less justified than the death of the fireflies he killed, but this time, our sympathies were with the beaten man by begging for his life, not the person who dealt with killing. Dever made us feel ABBYS RAGE, but he was offset by the anxiety of the daughter of substitution of Jels, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who was forced to look at the light that escaped from his eyes.

Ellie spent the rest of the season trying to follow Abby and his colleagues members of the Washington Liberation in Seattle, determined to take revenge. And in the last two episodes, Ellie catches up with the group and kills several of its members, those who held it and watched Abby Bate Joel to death. She does not start to torture the imra Impeniteuse (Tati Gabrielle), who calls Joel a little slut who obtained what he deserved. But when she accidentally pulls Mel (Ariela Barre), who begs Ellie to deliver the baby to be born in her belly before she dies, Ellie is struck by the dark on her and how far she has already ended up. When she returns to her comrades Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Jesse (Young Mazino), they started to leave Seattle immediately, and Ellie reconciles their plan, even if it means leaving Abby Living. Unfortunately, Abby finds Ellie first. Abby shoots Tommy, kills Jesse and points the weapon to Ellie, a shot that sounds while the screen becomes black and thus remains.

The last of us has already lost a protagonist this season, and just when viewers have adapted to watching a program that is only on Ellie, it seems that it is about to lose another. The previous episode, a melancholy series of flashbacks which temporarily brought Pedro Pascal in the fold, preparing us for another traumatic death, and if so, who went to follow?

Well, the seasons are not yet over. After a few atrocious seconds in the dark, the show fades on Abby, nap on a sofa with a book on his chest. After she woke up and headed for a balcony to look over a converted football stadium, was struck by a last shock: a legend while reading Seattle, then the first day.

Rebecca onion the last of us The last episode is a brutal reminder of how much the show needs Joel to find out more

It is a curiously sweet note to put an end to a final, so much so that after having finished watching the seasonal sequencers2, I returned to my queue to seek the next episode. (There will indeed be a season3 season, but it may not start to shoot before next year.) Why not just end on this cliff? But retrospectively, the last of us prepared us to form the most for the shock of this moment, delivered simply in the form of letters on a screen. The legends in the previous episodes informing us how many days that Ellie spent in Seattle seemed superfluous at the time, in particular compared to the more elegant time of time of the Flashback episode, which used five years of Ellies birthdays to mark the evolution of his relationship with Joel during their time in the colony of Jackson, and also carefully filled with the space between the first and second seasons. But it turns out that the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann showrunners established a structure that they could guide us more than once, passing Ellie's perspective to Abby.

The playable characters is a relatively common phenomenon in video games, including those on which the last of us is based. (In a famous moment in the first game, when Joel is seriously injured, you stop saving Ellie as Joel and start to save Joel as Ellie.) But it's much less common on TVViewers expects to connect each week and see the characters they already love and identify. Dever was a relatively minor presence this season, with its name confined to a small guy in closing credits, but the way in which the final episode ends with it about to take it completely. Will it be the name of Bella Ramseys that we need to take a break to do the day when the show comes back? This is how the second game takes place, with the player snatched from the prospect of Ellies at the time of his final confrontation with Abby, then forced to re -appear the hours of the last of us from the place of a character that we were encouraged to hate.

Abby took Joel not only from Ellie. She took him away from us. We cannot savor the complex link between a mourning father and his alternative daughter or a look at the face of Pascaux beating by the weather, and an episode reminding us how much him and Ramsey played, returns his absence. There are deliberate narrative ellipses during the second season that an Abby centered rewind would help to fill, what is happening with the militant worship that seems to be in a war of years with the WLF, and why, just like the season ends, everyone seems to be doing in the boats. But if Abby supplants Ellie as manager of the series, it is as if she has also removed Ellie, and the only constant in the last of us is the fungified zombies which have already destroyed most of the world.

The last of us spent the whole season preparing our audience for this final shock that this content is available for Slate Plus members, only a major star has just taken the DIDDY trial. He compared the rapper to a Marvel supervillain. The most unpredictable broadcast televisions outdone themselves with a breathtaking finish in its early days, only a handful of people spoke this language. This is the origin of each word you say.

It is possible that Mazin and Druckmann have developed an approach to the last season of the last season which divides our time between Abby and Ellieit seems unfathomable that Ramsey would simply disappear from the screen for weeks like Dever. But to finish the season as it forces us to face the possibility that they cannot, or that there could be a story to tell who does not include people who are used to seeing in his center. We are not only expecting that a television programs protagonist will survive from week to week, but that when they act, be in a unique position to understand why they do what they do, even if we do not necessarily approve. But what happens if Abby suddenly gets a dose of main characteristic energy? And if we relive the massacre of fireflies, not from the point of view of a desperate man to save the girl he loves like his, but through the eyes of a girl who arrives to see that his father was shot down by an invisible madman? Jaels' death may seem justified, even in all its trained brutality, and Ellie may seem lucky to have escaped from her life. (When Abby realizes that her Ellie who overthrew her comrades from Seattle, she seems almost native that Ellie did not appreciate her leniency, spitting, I let you live.) Change the POV, and Hamlets not playing on a tragic and tortured prince but on a rich vintive child sending his friends to their death.

The moment after Abby drew on Ellie is not the first time this season, the last of us went to black. It happened just at the start, after the scene that presented Abby in the first place. It is a simple but effective, luxurious and disorienting tip, the type that 18 years ago, on another HBO drama, has raised fears that something has been wrong with their televisions. Jaels Death has so angry and upset some viewers that they promised never to watch another episode. And maybe the last of us died for them. But in a story of zombies, sometimes the dead come back.

Get the best of movies, television, books, music and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2025/05/last-of-us-season-2-ending-explained-is-ellie-dead-game.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos