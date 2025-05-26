



British opposition leader Kemi Badenoch continued to defend Israel about Gaza as a war and described it as “a representative war representing England.”

In an interview with Sky News, who is currently leading the Conservative Party, Badeno insisted that the Israeli war against Gaza consisted of British interests and compared it with Ukraine. [fighting] On behalf of Western Europe for Russia. “

Badenoch dismissed the international criticism of Israel's military campaign and did not criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netana. “I didn't speak the police to the police,” she said.

Her remarks warned Israel to “endless” human suffering or “more concrete behavior” earlier this week earlier this week, immediately after the joint statement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, Britain stopped a trade conversation with Israel.

Badenoch said:

Badenoch's opinion was called from MP Ayoub Khan in England as “morally bankruptcy and dangerously unpleasant”, “a shameless attempt to turn false stories and spread the wrong information.”

'Badenochs for kids' hunger … You must deeply surprise all the principles of this country.'

-British MP Ayoub Khan

Khan said, “Her opinions reflect the chaotic patterns of innocent people who are suffering from misrepresenting the reality and illuminating the masses, instead of advocating the truth and justice.”

“Badenoch does not provide thoughtful diplomacy.

Last year, ICC announced a warrant for arrest for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister YoAV Gallant. Meanwhile, the International Law Court is listening to massacre of Israel about the aiming for civilians in Gaza.

Khan said, “Badenoch omits the core truth conveniently. Today, 58 Israelites remain in Gaza, but thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, were taken hostage by Israel. “

'Incoverable position from conservative leaders'

Israel maintained the blockade of humanitarian aid and sealed the crossing of Gaza from early March with food, pharmaceuticals and emergency supplies. Enclaves Health System collapsed with international observers with warnings about mass hunger and disease.

'It emphasizes the constant anti -Arab racial discrimination of her leadership who failed to condemn the cruel hunger policy against the Palestinians.'

-Cris Doyle, Arab-Director

Philips repeatedly challenged Badenoch to criticize Israel's actions. “It doesn't sound as if the Israelites are criticizing this morning,” he said. Badenoch refused to accuse, but did not clarify where he agreed to Israel's military strategy.

“Badennock must be deeply surprised by all the principles of this country, defending people who are international investigated by war crimes while silencing the hunger, hospital bombing, and civilian detention.”

Chris Doyle, director of the Arab-British understanding council, said, “This is another shameful position of a conservative leader.”

Doyle said, “Badeno is siding with Netanyahu, with Netanyahu, with Netanyahu, the person he wanted for war crimes.”

“It emphasizes the continuous anti -Arab racial discrimination and Islamic phobia of her leadership who has not criticized the cruel hunger policy against Palestinians.”

Badennock's opinion is getting more and more international agreements in 19 months in 19 months, and nearly 54,000 Palestinians killed the majority of women and children.

