Joseph Neumayer: American in charge of conspiracy to launch Molotov cocktails on the United States Embassy in Israel

An American was arrested on Sunday after having pretended to launch Molotov cocktails in a branch of the American embassy in Israel, according to the United States Ministry of Justice.

The officials arrested the man, Joseph Neumayer, 28, at John F. Kennedy airport in New York after being expelled from Israel to the United States, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

The Doj says that Neumayer, who is also a German citizen, would have arrived at the office of the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv on May 19 and would have spitted an Embassy guard without provocation.

Neumeyer managed to free himself while the guard was trying to hold him, leaving behind his backpack, said the Doj, citing a complaint.

The guards found three Molotov cocktails in the backpack, said the department. The police found Neumeyer at his hotel in Israel, where he was arrested.

The authorities searched Neumayers' social media, which would have included a message earlier in the day that said joined me while I burn Tel Aviv's Embassy. His page would also have included sentences, death in America, death to Americans and threats to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

This accused is accused of having planned a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening the death of the Americans, and the president wins over life, said Prosecutor General Pamela Bondi.

The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, said: this contemptible and violent behavior will not be tolerated in the country or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will face justice for its dangerous actions.

Neumeyer would have arrived in Israel last month. If he is found guilty, he risks a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The revelation of the accusations of Neumayers comes shortly after the deadly shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC. The killings are the subject of an investigation as an act of terrorism after the man suspected of having carried out the shooting shouted Palestine and told the police that he had done for Gaza, according to the police.

The American Secretary of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, is in Israel today meeting today senior government officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the shooting.

