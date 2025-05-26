3 British stock IDs consider ownership for decades.





As a long -term investor, I aim to buy a British stock that can be held for decades, and in some cases, I don't think it's ticked and barely in the background.

In fact, the situation is not always so smooth. The situation can change and once a large business may suddenly cause problems.

But I continue to rub the stocks that can be purchased in the long term in the British stock market.

There are three things that caught my eyes.

DIAGEO

I am in the dilemma for the existing stake in the Drinks Company Diageo (LSE: DGE).

DIAGEO shares are sinking and are 1/4 in the place that stands a year ago.

I do not plan to sell my stock. I think of a large -scale profitable company using unique premium brand portfolios such as Guinness and SMIRNOFF. The stock price seems to be excessive for me.

But here I have my dilemma. Do you buy more?

So far I have left. The problem of supply chain has suffered trust in management, and the demand for major markets is a short -term danger that weak consumers can add to the long -term challenge of drinking less alcohol.

But should we completely reduce losses if we don't see the current stock price as a deal?

Although it is not added to the current stock in a balance, DIAGEO thinks that it can take place in the portfolio for decades.

British American tobacco

In the industry, there is another FTSE 100 company that attracts Opprobrium, which is not planned to be purchased soon: British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

My reasoning is different here.

Over time, tobacco sales will continue to fall. It is already challenging the sales volume and profitability of lucky strikes.

But it is already the power of the British Americans for decades and still. Like DIAGEO, we have raised dividends per week for decades. Dividends are never guaranteed, but the current 7.2%return is to add British Americans to my portfolio.

However, the current stock price is too rich due to the continuous problem of a large debt file and a decline in cigarettes.

If you come down to an attractive level, we will add it to the portfolio.

Scientific judge

The price is also a judge scientific (LSE: JDG) that I am not planning to buy a former job again. But at the right price, I will be on my main list.

Unlike the famous British stocks above, a judge with a 541m market price flies under many investor radars.

However, in five years, it increased 88%, and as the dividend per share increased to boot, it was outstanding performance.

What I like about the judge is a business model. Buy small and medium -sized precision manufacturers of professional science equipment. This is an industry with important demand. In other words, we are willing to pay a high price.

There is a risk: Chinese order intake was weaker than before and the overall profits decreased last year.

The ratio of the current price of 52 is too high for me, but I will buy it if the evaluation is attractive enough.

