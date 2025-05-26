Season 2 review of season 2 of season 2: final spoilers





[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Season 2, Episode 7 — the Season 2 finale. For additional coverage, including previous episode reviews, check out IndieWire’s “Last of Us” landing page.]

“Maybe she got what she deserved.”

“Maybe she didn't do it.”

To open the final of season 2 of “The Last of Us”, Dina (Isabela Merced) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) share the exchange above on Nora (Tati Gabrielle), the member of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) posse that Ellie chased, tortured and left at the end of the end of episode 5. Before the premiere of season 3 (at least).

Did Abby shot Ellie as if she had shot Jesse (Young Mazino), Rip? Did she injure her? Did she miss? Of course, I am desperate that Ellie Survive, but “The Last of Us” has already killed one of its tracks this season and, more importantly, it is clear that the co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (who co-co-co-ray the final of season 2 with Halley Grosse) want the viewers not only what they want, but what these characters themselves.

Without a feeling, the Ellie moral bulletin is dark. She tortured and killed Nora. She pulled and killed Owen (Spencer Lord), as well as Mel (Ariela Barer), the latter, from whom she was pregnant at her death. Of course, Mel's death was an accident, but it is hardly an excuse when Ellie's entire plan is built around assassination.

On the other hand, Ellie's ethical judgment has shown signs of improvement in episode 7; That his experience in Seattle (and persistent memories of Joel) can keep him away from revenge and to mercy. To say “maybe she did not do it” about Nora deserving to die (and to be tortured), as well as to tell Dina why Abby was so obsessed with the search for Joel to start, is a good sign for the level of blood struggle of Ellie. If it is open to considering other opinions, instead of simply finding Abby at all costs, it is progress. (Its revelation also leads to a gap between it and Dina, which talks about the difficulty – and the importance – it must have been for Ellie to disclose.)

Admittedly, Ellie undergoes a setback when she realizes where Abby hides. (The only words that Nora said to Ellie was “whale” and “wheel”, so when she both spots them by the Seattle aquarium, the implementation suddenly becomes an open door, and she cannot help but walk.) Long before her interrogation of the crew of Abby does so quickly, he is clear. Tommy came to Seattle to help him. He cares about her and she cares about him. He is part of his community and he is still alive.

Joel is not. And if Ellie's decisions were really dictated by what Joel would like, there is no way that he prefers to kill his killer to save his brother. (Back in episode 3, Tommy even said: “He would be halfway from Seattle to save my life,” said Tommy, when Ellie tried to say that Joel would go to Seattle to avenge Tommy's death. “But when we lost people, no. He would not break it, as it was his fault.” Shout. “You let a child die today, because why?

Young Mazino in 'The Last of Us'courtesy of Liane Hentscher / HBO

To be fair, Jesse did not “let” no one die. There was no way that they were able to save the scar which was trapped by WLF soldiers. Ellie and Jesse against a literal army? Sorry, but they take an “L” on that one. But the selective responsibility that Ellie underlines raises one of the more thorny subjects of the show: where do you trace the line when it comes to helping others when this is a great personal risk for yourself?

With the Scar Boy earlier during the day, it is a relatively easy choice. But Jesse and Tommy have already made a more difficult choice – to come to Seattle to save Ellie and Dina – and Jesse, as he explains to Ellie, has already sacrificed his own romantic happiness to stay in Jackson and help cities, which understands Ellie. “I'm going with this girl to new-mexic,” he says, “Who saves your ass in Seattle?”

Despite the accusation of Ellie and Jesse (then, later, supporting himself), the difference between them is clear. In Jesse's scenario, no route at her disposal is actively harmful: if he goes with the woman to New Mexico, he may make her happy, himself happy and the inhabitants of New Mexico. Of course, everyone is missing from Jackson, but they could have found another leading leader. However, he chose to stay. Maybe he is less romantic, or perhaps – as it involves here – he is less selfish than Ellie. This does not mean “better”; Sometimes you have to be selfish. Ellie just went too far.

With Ellie, if she had stayed in Jackson, Dina would have been safe. Ellie would have been safe. The inhabitants of Jackson would have two of their best members of the patrol, Tommy would always have a de facto niece, and Jesse could have seen his baby born. Go had only one better scenario: Abby would be dead. Another person on this planet would have disappeared. And for what? Abby is not a threat known for anyone now that Joel has left. Ellie's revenge is for her. It's selfish. It is supposed to be healed, but it only covers more destruction.

Now this destruction is all around it. Nora's baby, Owen, Mel and Mel is dead. Jesse is dead. Tommy and Dina are injured, and it is difficult to imagine that Abby lets them live. Ellie may have left too, although – without knowing what is going on in games – I have to imagine that her story will continue. His nature, his soul, is always formed. She has not hardened in a monster or sufficiently softened to find mercy. But fate does not wait until you are ready. Whether she lives or dies, she chose the path that led her here.

Grade: B

Season 2 “The Last of Us” is available on HBO and Max (which will soon be HBO Max… again). The series was renewed for season 3.

Wandering told-vrilles Jeffrey Wright in 'The Last of Us'courtesy of Liane Hentscher / HBO

• Speaking of monsters, a brief word about the Ellie book chooses for the birth of Dina: “The monster at the end of this book”, writes by Jon Stone with illustrations by Michael Smollin. The children's book, published for the first time in 1971, recounts an innovative meta account in which Grover (the character of “Sesame Street”) reads the title of the book and is afraid of what the type of monster expects it at the end. From there, most of the “story” of the book is just grover by begging the reader not to continue, so he does not have to meet the monster, but (spoiler alert) the monster at the end of the book is … grover.

For children, the lesson is clear: the most scary monster is the one you build in your mind. The expectations and reality do not always correspond, and sometimes a monster is just … misunderstood. Take this reading further (a bit like the actor Gary Gulman in his special stand-up in 2024, “grand”), and the monster at the end of the book is the reader himself, or more precisely, whatever anxiety, trauma or the healing event of the reader's past, they cannot seem to escape-and forms how they see the world. Gee, I wonder how it would apply to Ellie?

• And speaking of alleged leaders who abandon their messages, what devil is going with Abby, Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) and the WLF? During “Seattle Day 3”, she is Mia Isaac sits with the SGT. Park (Hettienne Park) and complains that Abby and his whole team are missing on “Tonight of All Nights”. Later, we have an idea of ​​the meaning of this night when the WLF triggers a massive explosion in the village of Seraphites. We do not know who lived and died, which was destroyed, or if something has been accomplished, but that implicit – both by Isaac and by Owen, who does not seem to know where Abby is before Ellie lights up on him – that Abby was supposed to be on these attack boats, and she was not.

Isaac said to the SGT. Park, he planned that Abby took over one day as the WLF chief, so what happened to make him abandon this trajectory? We will surely discover it in season 3, since the final scene goes to “Seattle Day 1” to share what is happening from Abby's point of view. But given the accent put in season 2 on the planned ascent of Jesse in Jackson, as well as Ellie enters the place of Joel, the accent is increasingly placed on generational transitions in “The Last of Us”.

The succession of Jesse would have been relatively fluid, given how much he aligned with the current leadership, Tommy and Maria (Rutina Wesley). But Ellie's attempts to follow in the footsteps of Joel are at best jack. The more she tries to play the Badass Avenger, the more she doubts that she is (and if that's what Joel wanted to be). Could the same thing happen to Abby? Could the completion of his quest for revenge have sufficiently shaken him to derive from the person she was before? “The Last of Us” could really see the hope for a better future in a generation of children so uncomfortable with the actions of their elders that they lead in the opposite direction?

• For a show that has taken more than two years between seasons 1 and 2, it is difficult to sit with the end point chosen by Mazin & Co. on the one hand, season 2 lasts only seven episodes, as opposed to the arc of nine episodes of season 1. But in addition to that, this arc is incomplete. Ellie left half a transformer moment. Everything that is happening between the WLF and the Séaphites feels half trained, and Abby was barely extensive to build an anticipation around her in season 3. I enjoyed the time I spent with season 2 of “The Last of Us” – and I hope you did it too, dear readers – I just want there to be more closure before another long break.

