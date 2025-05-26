The last final summary of season 2, Ep. 7: Convergence





The last of us

Convergence

Season 2 Episode 7

4 stars ****

Photo: Liane Hentscher / HBO

Although it is otherwise composed entirely of flashbacks, the penultimate episode of the last season of the USS ended with Ellie by returning to the Pinnacle Theater in the middle of a rain storm, a brutal recall that she had ended the previous episode by torturing Nora. After an hour, concentrated on the Ellie and Jaels relationship, with all its ups and downs and its intense feelings, often injured, here is a reminder that not only the sweet Ellie of the first season disappeared forever, but the Ellie of the present had crossed a line that we, and she could not imagine crossing before the death of Joels. What could be more, the Ellie who emerged on these episodes seems determined to make the same mistakes as Joel by putting his own need for revenge before the greatest good.

The fact that this episode is called convergence only adds to concern. Although Ellie stayed at the focal point of the seasons, he introduced other parties that have brushed distantly against her and Dina: Abby and her friends, the biggest WLF organization to which they belong, and the Séaphites. And, in addition to Jesse and Dina, Theres Tommy, who is there somewhere and probably not in a particularly safe place. All these elements meeting do not resemble a formula likely to give peaceful results. That the word has another meaning only becomes clear in the final scene of the episodes. The opening moments bring us out of past Ellies and go back to its dark gift. Closing moments play a completely different tip over time.

The final begins with a scene of what was going on inside before Ellies' arrival, while Jesse tends to the leg of Dinas Crossbow-Bolt. It is, as you would expect, quite painful, so painful that Jesse wonders why Dina refuses a slug of alcohol before pushing the arrow through. Dinas resting comfortably when Ellie arrives and has recovered enough to take care of the Ellie injuries, but everything is not going well. Ellie could only release two words from Nora: whale and wheel. Ellie then tells how easy it was to torture Nora. I kept hurting her, she said to Dina. Maybe she got what she deserved, says Dina to what Ellie says, maybe she didn't do it. Ellie knows that Shes has crossed a line and she does not know if it was worth going through. To underline this, she then tells Dina the story of Joel and the Fireflies, revealing why they wanted to kill Joel in the first place. We have to go home, says Dina, her commitment to decrease blood effusions. Ellie seems to agree.

While the sun rises, a title reveals that it is Seattle: Day 3. Inside, Jesse and Ellie Pack to leave; The plan indicated is for both appointments with Tommy while Dina is barricade inside the theater. As they head towards Tommy, Jesse reveals both how he found their hiding place and his suspicion that Dinas is pregnant, which Ellie unintentionally confirms. He is already unhappy to be in Seattle, but the information that he becomes a father increases both his emergency and increases his frustration.

By hiding in a parking lot, Ellie and Jesse are witnesses of a group of wolves capturing and tormenting a young seaphite. Ellies Instinct must defend the victim, but Jesse is not on board. This, he said to him, is not our war. But it is definitely Wolves' War. At the headquarters of the WLF, Elise and Isaac have conferred on the storm of assembly while Isaac inquires about where Abby and his friends are located. The other Isaacs could take or leave, but Abby is the kind of soldier he needs if the WLF wants to win this war, even if neither he nor Elise survive long enough to see his end.

When Jesse and Ellie reach the bookstore where they are supposed to meet Tommy, he does not find anywhere, so while they expect, they have a heart to heart. Yes, Jesse love Dina, he said, but not in any way that could threaten the relationship between Dina and Ellie. He fell hard for a woman who recently crossed the city, he explains, but he also said he couldn't leave Jackson. The city had given him too much and expected him to direct him one day. And in addition, he learned to put the others first. At this stage, Jackson must seem far enough for Ellie, but Jesse Story resurfaces one of the central themes of the seasons. That Ellie did not put the others does not become tacit, but that does not need to be said.

Before being able to discuss this point more, their stolen Walkie lights up with the sound of wolves dealing with a sniper Jesse and Ellie Deduce must be Tommy. They run upstairs to extend the landscape. Jesse believes that he knows where Tommy is locked up, but Ellie also comes to the realization: the Ferris wheel is next to the aquarium. It is the whale and the wheel that Nora has spoken. It must be where Abby is. So what's going to be? Jesse assumes that they will head towards Tommy; Ellie assumes that they will come out Abby. After all, that's what Jesse voted for the Council Town meeting, isn't it? It's not. In fact, the commitment of Jesses towards the Ellie team does not extend much further than to jump it when it is in difficulty because, tells him, everything you do for you. Although the message throws in their previous conversation could not be clearer, it apparently did not break.

As they separate and the forces of Isaacs take place, Ellie heads for the aquarium by boat. She does it barely, then finds herself dragged in the woods by seaphites when she arrives on the ground. I'm not from here. I'm not a wolf! She tells them, but that makes no difference. After having been suspended by his neck, Ellies about to be outsourced in the traditional seaphite style when an alarm distances his kidnappers, allowing him to escape and continue his way to the aquarium to hunt his targets.

She can't find Abby, but she finds that Owen and Mel talk about Abby. They are in the midst of an intense conversation on what to do then when the Ellies arrival makes the decision for them. Ellie requires that each point in Abbys takes place on a map nearby and promises not to kill them if their answers correspond. She will kill us anyway, underlines Owen, but Ellie says that it is not true because she did not love them. Owen agrees to show it, but when he pulls a weapon in her instead, Ellie kills him and, with the same ball, accidentally shoots Mel in the neck. Then the scene takes an even darker turn: Mel is pregnant and begs Ellie to deliver his baby by Cesarean. But Ellie does not do so. She freezes and never makes the incision while Mel bleeds to death and her baby dies with her. His other moment Shell can never cancel, regardless of the depth of his regret.

Tommy and Jesse soon arrive and take her, but their reunion will be short -lived. Back in the theater, Ellie seems to be in shock while Jesse and Tommy work on an escape plan. Whatever the remorse, she felt in terms of side by side with her misfortune that she did not have the chance to kill Abby. Speaking to Jesse, they arrive at a kind of understanding. He hates that he had to leave Jackson to find her but also knows that Ellie would do everything it took to save him. Then, after a few seconds, she does not save him. Abby arrived and immediately kills Jesse, thinking that he murdered his friends and ignoring that he will travel with Ellie. Ellie does not hesitate to tell her that she is responsible for their death, even if it was Abby that she wanted to kill. She begs Abby to let Tommy Live. Abby responds by pointing the weapon on Ellie and pressing the relaxation. Then the episode passes in black.

But it doesn't remain black. In the following scene, we see Abby wake up in order to introduce ourselves to Isaac, then embark on the ruins of a stadium which was reused as WLF headquarters. Then a Chyron appears: Seattle: First day.

This end and the death of Joes are the two huge spoilers that those who knew the last games knew that the games were going and would probably disrupt, and perhaps even alienate, viewers who did not know what to expect. Without venturing too far in Spoiler's territory, it seems clear that, like the game, the next season will revisit the days since the arrival of Ellies in Seattle from another point of view: Abby. It is a difficult decision in several respects. What started as a show on Joel and Ellie transformed this season into a show on Ellie without Joel. Next season seems to be a show on Abby with Ellie relegated to a support role, at least for a while.

The season has also given us, like Ellie, many reasons not to like Abby. He offered a few moments of Abby and his friends who suggested the feeling of loss they all suffered, but that also represented him as a sadistic whose quest for revenge even disputed the commitment of his closest friends to support her. Making such a character from the series for a section asks many viewers who, of course, hate her. But that is why you hire someone like Kaitlyn Dever, who has been fairly good in his limited appearances so far and seems likely to take up the challenge of the third season. And it is worth considering this: Ellie has abandoned the moral high that she occupied. Anything that can be said of Abby also applies to it. There are darkness on every street corner of the last of us. It only occasionally occurs the shape of the infected.

Is someone else a little worried about Shimmer? We said that Ellies Horse is correct (not that she asks), but you can't just leave a horse alone for so long, right?

The Abby field is looking in the final blow of the episodes should seem familiar to the two players of the last of us, part II, which will recognize it as the Soundview stadium, and to anyone watched a Seattle Seahawks game, as SoundView was modeled on the team lawn at home (currently named Lumen Field, but known as Centurylink at the time).

It is always worth paying attention to the books read by these characters in this series. Ellie is delighted with the classic of the children The Monster at the end of this book is funny but also revealing. Grover realizes the monster of his own story. Should Ellie arrive at the same conclusion? Can she?

City thieves by Ben Davidoff, on the other hand, are not a real book. The novel Abby has fallen asleep Reading is a blunder on City of Thieves, a novel from the co-showrunner of Game of Thrones, David Benioff, who also wrote the novel adapted by Spike Lee in the big film of 2002 25th hour (from the scenario of Benioffs). The two are excellent, even if you are not a fan of Game of Thrones.

