In the UK, only one -third of the recommendations to solve the discrimination of onset raciality are implemented | race





According to the Guardian survey, 10 -thirds of the recommendations of major reports commissioned to solve the British racial discrimination in the last 40 years have actually been implemented.

The Guardians analysis, which was announced before the 5th anniversary of the Black Lives Matter demonstration, led experts who participated in the investigation to demand the government to break the fate loop of activity.

Faced with a right -wing back rash for equality work, they urged the ministers to act on hundreds of recommendations ignored.

The Guardian has analyzed 12 reports on racial inequality commissioned by the ministers since 1981 and often analyzed 12 reports with scandals and anxiety such as Steven Lawrence's murder and wind rush scandal.

In terms of educational, business, health, criminal justice systems, and community cohesive protector analysis, less measures were completely measured than one -quarter of the 600 recommendations, and the progress of others was reversed or eroded during the years of government Australity policy.

Less than one -third of the recommendation is not implemented at all. The rest have been implemented only in part, and it was often implemented in a symbolic, limited or inconsistent manner, too ambiguous or difficult to measure.

The Labor Party MP said that the British were trapped in the performance cycle, commissioned a report to spread anger due to the crisis, and the recommendation was later suspended.

Professor TED CANTLE, who led the Cantle Review, said the UK was in the Doom loop, the riots and problems were reviewed and recommended, and the process began again. Photo: Fabio de Paola/The Guardian

Professor Ted Cantle, a former chief executive of Nottingham City Council, led the community cohesive review team after the white and Asian riots in the northern cities in 2001.

According to Guardian's analysis, about 5%of his recommendations have been completely implemented and more than one -third of them have been implemented. The rest have been partially implemented or could not be measured for this analysis.

CANTLE says: reviews in this fate loop, where a riot occurs or a certificate of any kind of problem, and the recommendations are actually taken and the process begins again.

After the riots over the past few years, CANTLE has renewed its request for community cohesion strategies in 2001. At the center of the government, there is no doubt that it should provide a national strategy that provides a national strategy that provides a national strategy that provides national strategies and national strategies that focus on developing cohesive power.

Victor Ade Boyle, the chairman of the NHS Union, wrote 28 recommendations after reviewing mental health and policies in 2021, which investigated black men of imbalances that die from police detention.

Analysis shows that about 14%of his recommendations have been completely implemented and about one -fourth is ignored. A healthy society is a fair society, he said. A person who understands the interaction between them by providing individuals, communities and appropriate services.

After the riots developed in the UK last summer, the right -wing Reform Party controlled 10 councils and aimed at equality, diversity and inclusive policies, while Keir Starmer said that there is a risk that the UK is an island of a stranger without any additional control of immigration.

Victor ADEBOWALE believes that some life can be saved if some of his recommendations are implemented. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

ADEBOWALE told Guardian that it was easier to prejudice. [than] In order to gradually lead, the clear racial inequality does not accept the systematic nature of racism as well as this week.

He said: If you look at the statistics, the black man is still detained unbalanced. If you choose one of the main disease categories, you will find that black people have bigger and worse experiences and worse results. You will see cancer, and the blacks will find that they have received four steps from A & E. Looking at mental health, the experience is worse and the results are worse.

ADEBOWALE was convinced that if all 27 recommendations were enforced, he would have caused some deaths since it occurred.

According to Guardians analysis, some recommendations enacted in the official report produced in 1981 have been implemented at first, but later deleted or changed.

For example, some recommendations in the 2001 CANTLE report were introduced according to the BLAIR and BROWN governments. For example, OFSTED should prevent other youth volunteer activities, such as the requirements that OFSTED should inspect and report the school's public obligations to promote the cohesion of the community, to early support disadvantaged children and to prevent separation of education, and to prevent education.

However, the program was actually rejected in the 2010 Australity Drive, and later many people were completely dismantled by the subsequent conservative government.

Some recommendations, such as ADEBOWALES, which develops a safe model for restraint, will appear in the report later. The fatal use of restraints, a particularly tendency problem, occurred four years later in the 2017 Angiolini review, but was detained and killed in several individuals.

Many recommendations that Guardian are now completely implemented have been made for the first time in decades ago, and after 10 or 20 years, it was often re -packed with two or three subsequent reviews.

Others, such as the demands for police and staff, were repeatedly recommended but not satisfied with the community they served or that the curriculum significantly reflected the British racial diversity.

Guardians Snapshot Analysis is based on the initial work of Stuart Hall Foundation and Center for Public Data.

The majority of the recommendations of more than 50 years have not led to changes in the public sector's policy, but David Tyler, co -chairman of Parker Review, said, David Tyler, who recommended the private sector.

Parker Review said that the FTSE 100 Business had a deadline with one members of the minority board by 2021, and each FTSE 250 Board of Directors had to have at least one color director by 2024.

Earlier this year, 95%of the FTSE 100 companies have one members of the minority board, and 86%of the FTSE 200 company can say the same.

Tyler said: extensively, unless Donald Trump and Maga have been affected by the recent influence, they have moved in the right direction with the attitude of a businessman who brings the best talent from the minority of the UK.

Nevertheless, the number of recommendations to the state means that the UK is trapped in a performance cycle in connection with the Racial inequality in the UK, the Labor Party MP Clive Lewis said.

This study sadly confirms what many of us have been suspicious for a long time. As for the British racial equality, we are trapped in a crisis, commission, and convenient recommendation.

From Scarman to MacPherson and Lammy, we have seen the investigation after the survey. We have confirmed that the racist community already knows. Systematic racism is a system that forms our lives. But instead of acting on the truth, the consecutive government treated these reviews as a fire blanket designed to root out, not a change of flame, Lewis said.

The Labor Party MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy urged the government to act. She said: In the performance of the British state, the main purpose of past racial investigations was to raise anger around the many inequality faced by the black community in Korea and to secure real changes.

