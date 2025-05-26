Thanks to the new radiation therapy machine, faster cancer treatment





The cutting -edge machines will help reduce the waiting time and help 4,500 patients to be treated faster.

In 28 hospitals, you can reduce the radiation therapy that requires upgraded technology and reach cancers that are more difficult to treat areas such as chests, abdomen and pelvis.

Rollouts are sponsored by the government as part of their mission to improve cancer treatment through a change plan.

Thousands of patients will enjoy faster and safer cancer treatment, thanks to the new state -of -the -art radiation therapy.

The government pays 28 Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines to reduce the delay in treatment using modern technology, and in some cases, the patient can reduce the list of hospitals needed in half.

By replacing this old machine, you can save about 13,000 promises from 13,000 promises to the equipment decomposition.

The machine will be released at hospitals nationwide from August, and will be funded by 70 million government investments as part of the plan to improve cancer treatment through the change plan.

By March 2027, up to 27,500 additional treatments will be delivered, and up to 4,500 people are recommended within 62 days of recommending cancer, which helps to treat more cancer patients in a faster time.

This machine, which is equipped with state -of -the -art technology, is more safer for patients and targets tumors more accurately, reducing damage to healthy tissues around them. It is especially effective in targeting cancer in treatment sites such as chest, abdomen and pelvis.

The Secretary of Health and Social Copy Secretary said:

Revolution is being made in medical technology that can change the treatment of cancer patients. However, NHS Hospital must use old -fashioned malfunction equipment, thanks to 14 years of investment, depending on the previous government.

Thanks to the investment in NHS, we will provide more cancer patients with world -class cutting -edge treatment.

By reducing the number of visits necessary for the hospital and preventing the canceled promise, these state -of -the -art radiation therapy machines allow thousands of patients to be treated on time.

As a cancer survivor, I know how important timely treatment is. This machine is part of investment and modernization that reduces the patient's waiting time through our change plan.

This technology currently prioritizes in hospitals using old -fashioned treatment devices aged 10 or older, which means that the patient can treat the patient faster and reduce the promise canceled by defects.

It will also increase the possibility of typical resection of SABR cancer that can target tumors more accurately.

Peter Johnson Professor NHS NHS Clinic Officer said:

Radiation therapy is essential for many cancer patients, so investments in new machines bring more sophisticated skills, which means that some of them need less treatment.

These machines not only provide patients with more accurate treatment, but also help NHS to treat people more efficiently while continuing to keep NHS faster and more cancer.

NHS ENGLAND's special commissioning team has been assigned a new LINAC radiation therapy machine all over the UK, which will help to improve health inequality by providing the latest equipment for providing innovative radiation therapy to all radiation therapy services.

Along with the treatment of turbocharges for the patient, a significant work is performed to diagnose cancer as soon as possible.

With the improvement of faster diagnostic standards, 4,000 additional patients appeared in consideration of all claire or crucial cancer diagnosis within 4 weeks of March 2025, compared to the total of 217,000 people within 4 weeks of March 2025.

The patient can also easily access important tests, checks and scans, and the Community Diagnostic Center offers almost 2.5 million people in a convenient location that is different from the high distance of March.

The chief policy manager of Matt Small's Cancer Research UK said:

All cancer patients should be able to access the best treatment regardless of where they live, so it is better to invest in the state -of -the -art equipment in the country.

Modern LINAC machines can provide more efficient and target treatment with less side effects of patients, so there are continuous funds that can replace them.

The government has a great opportunity for the UK to solve the unequal approach to optimal treatment in the upcoming National Cancer Plan, and we expect all patients to cooperate with them to provide them with their eligible treatment.

Kate Seymour, the foreign manager of Macmillan Cancer Support, says:

Today is an exciting development for cancer treatment in England. Many people from all over the country face long delays for treatment, but we prove that it is possible today.

Investment in cutting -edge technology is essential to lower the waiting time and help more people with cancer get the best treatment provided by the UK.

The investment in this new technology will be delivered to patients as part of the change plan as a result of the government's launch of 13 New Excalians nationwide.

The government's change plan continues to consider the patient as the top priority to end the misfortune that millions of people from all over the country have refused to treat for too long.

Since the end of June 2024, more than 3 million promises have already been delivered, flooding with government goals to provide 2 million additional operations, scan and promises. This can be used with more than 8.3 million promises every year, as 1,000 doctor surgery receives brick and mortar upgrades to expand modernization and capacity.

Notes to the editor

The 28 trusts that receive upgraded scanners are:

-Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust -SHEFFIELD Hospital NHS Technology -Northpton General Hospital NHS Trust HOSPITALS Plymouth NHS Trust -Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust -Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation -HAMPSHIRE FOUNDATION NHS Esstars Ortiren NHS FOUNTHAR Hospital NHS Trust -Lancashire t Christie NHS Foundation Trust -Globalshshsire Hospitals NHS FOUNDATION Trust -Nottingham University Hospital -Claterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust -UNIVERSITITY HOSPITALS OF DERBY and BURTON NHS Foundation NH Health Trust-

