The United States honors Gaudreau after winning the gold medal in the world championship





Stockholm – The United States had some additional help to get its first gold medal in the IIHF World Championship in 92 years.

Johnny Gaudreau.

“We did it for a reason. We had a goal,” said goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman. “We had an excellent game plan, we were building every match. We knew that there was something special in this room, but the greatest thing was to have Johnny Gaudreau in our room too. This gold suited him and the legacy he paved for all hockey players in the United States. It was something that we really supported for him.

“It would be here, of course. We miss it terribly. What he did for the game, what he did for American hockey … He paved the way for many children like me. It was really special to do the work. Mission accomplished, for him.”

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on August 29, 2024. They were driving bikes at home in the county of Salem, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged driver, who was accused of two Automobile death leaders.

“He's a guy that if he was not in the playoffs, he played here for American hockey,” said defender Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets). “I think that's what each American hockey player should endeavor to be.

Gaudreau's n ° 13 jersey was present in the changing rooms in the United States throughout the tournament.

On Sunday, it was again at the center and the center after the United States won the tournament for the first time since 1933. The players brought it out on the ice for the presentation of the trophy after Tage Thompson scored 2:02 in overtime to give the United States a 1-0 victory against Switzerland.

“I played with him in my first worlds (in 2018) and I obviously played against him,” said Thompson. “In a short time, I got to know him, just an incredible guy, a lot of fun being there. One of those guys who likes to play hockey, likes to be around the ice, likes to be with guys. He did so much for the game and so much for American hockey, so this one is special.”

Gaudreau represented the United States five times at the world championship, helping his country to win bronze alongside Thompson in 2018. He is the leader of all the United States at points with 43 (13 goals, 30 assists).

“He is one of them all this time,” said defender Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators). “Honoring him in this way was incredible. Johnny was an incredible person. A group of us knew him very well. To honor him … he was a key person and a player for American hockey for years. To honor him like that … I think he looks at us now and he is very proud.”

Skjei added that he was probably the idea of ​​Werenski to take out Gaudreau's jersey during the celebration. Gaudreau has played his last two NHL seasons with Werenski and the Blue Jackets before his death. The two also played for the United States in the IIHF 2024 world championship.

Skjei was right.

“I think of him before going on the ice in each match,” said Werenski. “I see his swimsuit hanging there. In Columbus, he hangs it. The tournament last year was the last time I could play with him and share the ice with him. He deserves it.

“I'm really happy to have a gold medal for him this year.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/united-states-honors-johnny-gaudreau-after-winning-gold-medal-at-world-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos