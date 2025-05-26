



On Friday, American president Donald Trump signed four decrees related to the rapid deployment of new generation nuclear technologies in the United States. Overall, orders represent a political perspective on nuclear energy which has remained relatively coherent for almost a decade. However, there are a few key breaks in the previous one, in particular insofar as orders encourage commercial recycling of nuclear fuels and decrease the independence of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (CNRC).

New reactors and national security

The deployment of nuclear reactor technologies for national security is the most complete of the four. It aims to accelerate the deployment of advanced reactors in the facilities of the Ministry of Defense, in order to provide power to military facilities and operational energy. The executive decree notes that the regulatory course will go through the United States army and will ambitiously call that a reactor will be operational in a military base or a national installation at the latest on September 30, 2028. It also calls for the deployment of advanced reactors in the facilities of the Ministry of Energies, and directs the Secretary in the United States of Energy to designate the artificial service (AI) of data centers which are located or operational or operational intelligence (AI). . . As a critical defense establishment, if applicable.

In an exemption from what was the factual position of American governments towards commercial recycling of nuclear fuels in the United States (assuming that it refers to commercial reactors), this order calls the US energy secretary to identify all the materials of uranium and plutonium useful in the United States. There is currently no national installation of commercial fuel recycling in the United States, and the partnership described in this order between the Ministry of Energy and Industry will probably be a boon for companies of American reactors who seek to use recycled fuel, especially since competing countries represent their own recycling capacities. The ordinance then continues to order the Ministry of Energy to provide a high -enriched high test (HALEU) for commercial reactors which are authorized to deploy on the sites of the departments. This will add to the request signal for Haleu fuel and will strengthen the domestic nuclear supply chain.

Above all, the order excludes the Ministry of Defense and the National Energy Ministry of the Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for the construction of advanced reactors on certain federal sites. He also notes that there may be additional categories that will be excluded from adhesion to NEPA. The Ministry of the Interior already has a number of categorical exclusions for NEPA (for example, for geothermal exploration) but has not yet listed for nuclear reactors. The rest of this order addresses the coordination internsitutions, civil nuclear exports and employee authorizations.

CNRC changes

At first glance, the next decree, ordering the reform of the nuclear regulatory committee, seems more measured than the reports had predicted it in recent weeks. It mentions a reduction in force for the Commission, but it notes that certain functions can increase in size in accordance with policies of this order, including those devoted to the new reactor license. At the same time, the order orders the CNRC to finalize a revision of its regulations and its orientation documents, and this revision must be concluded in the eighteen months. He also runs a deadline of eighteen months for final decisions on construction and operating applications for any type of nuclear reactor. It is difficult to see how an agency in sub-employment will be able to finish more work in less time.

Although the new decree does not explicitly mention the surveillance of the White House of the CNRC, it notes the involvement of the Management and Budget Office (OMB) and in particular the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) in the reorganization of the CNRC. These measures, combined with the executive decree of February 18 guaranteeing the responsibility of all agencies, which has already decreased the independence of the NRCC could probably reduce the CNRC workforce and reduce its position among the global nuclear regulatory authorities. This could happen even if the White House orders him to accelerate his regulatory processes to accelerate the license and deployment of new generation nuclear technologies.

The question of new tests

A third order, reforming nuclear reactor tests at the Ministry of Energy, ordered the national laboratory system to reform its process to ensure that reactor developers are able to test their reactors quickly and effectively. However, the document does not explicitly imagine the national laboratory system to build new test reactor installations. The first Trump administration signed the Nuclear Energy Innovation Act in 2017, which responded to the need for a quick test reactor and led to the start of the Multipurpose Test (VTR) reactor project in the Idaho National Laboratory. * But the Congress subsequently financed this project. Although the new order does not explicitly call for the construction of a new test installation, its management to increase the capacity to test new reactors can lead the congress to examine the VTR project.

The wider nuclear base

Finally, the reinvigoration of the nuclear industrial database deals with well-contribution problems, such as the development of the workforce and the restart, the completion, the elevation or the construction of nuclear power plants. It also provides a new report to resolve the fuel cycle, in particular with regard to high -level waste management, fuel recycling (including commercial recycling), isotopes and enrichment and conversion. This new report would follow the reporting strategy of working groups on nuclear fuels to restore the direction of American nuclear energy, which has focused on the Front-End of the fuel cycle as well as on civilian nuclear exports. The ordinance also notes that the US Energy Secretary updates the managing uranium management policy of departments to align with the objectives of the policy of this order and the nuclear fuel security law of 2023, which was promulgated by the American president Joe Biden.

Based on these new decrees and previous announcements, the second Trump administration policies towards nuclear energy seem largely aligned with Biden administration policies and the first Trump administration. The major change which is reflected in this set of decrees is the desire to reduce the force between government agencies and to weaken the independence of regulatory authorities, including CNRC. In new ordinances, the Trump administration has articulated ambitious objectives for the rapid deployment of new generation nuclear technologies; However, the reduction of staff and financing of the CNRC and the Ministry of Energy, as well as to weaken the independence of the NRC and the world credibility, will make it difficult to carry out the full potential of the American nuclear energy industry.

Jennifer T. Gordon is the director of the Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative and the President of Daniel B. Poneman for the Nuclear Energy Policy at Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

Note: The Idaho National Laboratory is a donor of the Atlantic Council Nuclear Policy Initiative.

an American sign of the nuclear regulatory committee is represented at the head office in Rockville, Maryland, March 21, 2011.

