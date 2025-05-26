



Tantan, Morocco The American army supports its traditional discourse of good governance and underlying counterinsurgers, rather leaning on a message than its vulnerable allies in Africa must be ready to stand more alone.

At African Lion, his largest joint training exercise on the continent, this change was clear: we must be able to bring our partners in terms of independent operations, said General Michael Langley in an interview with the Associated Press.

Langley, the highest official of American soldiers in Africa on Friday on Friday, said on Friday the last day of the fiscal year.

For four weeks, troops of more than 40 countries have repeated how to face threats by air, land and sea. They stole drones, simulated fights near the quarters and launched rockets guided by satellite in the desert.

The maneuvers reflected the previous editions of African Lion, now in his 21st year. But the whole thing is gone now, a language that emphasizes the ideas that the United States has expressed the distinction of Russia and China.

Messaging on intertwined work of defense, diplomacy and development has formerly constituted the heart of the Washingtons security ground. In place, there are now calls to help allies strengthen the capacity to manage their own security, which, according to Langley, was a priority for President Trumps Defense Department.

We have our fixed priorities which now protect the homeland. And also sought other countries to contribute to some of these global instability areas, he said, referring to American support in Sudan.

The change occurs while the American army makes movements to build a leaner and more deadly force, in particular by potentially reducing military management positions in places such as Africa, where the rivals of the Americas continue to deepen their influence.

China has launched its own expansive training program for African soldiers. The Russian mercenaries recalibrated and cited their role as security partner of choice throughout North, West and Center.

In an interview a year ago, Langley stressed what US military officials have long called a total government approach to counter the insurrection. Even in the middle of the setbacks, he defended the American approach and said that force alone could not stabilize weak states and protect American interests against the risk of violence.

I have always said that Afracom is not only a military organization, said Langley last year. He described good governance a lasting solution to a number of layers in layers, be it desertification, whether it is a crop failure in changing environments, or whether violent extremist organizations.

The entirely governmental approach no longer occupies the same place in the center of American messaging, although Langley said that holistic efforts have worked in places such as Ivory Coast, where development and defense have reduced attacks by jihadist groups near its Volatile North border.

But such successes are not a model.

I saw the progression and I saw the regression, said Langley, who should leave his post later this year.

While the United States is retreating, insurrections win

The new posture of the American soldiers comes even if many African armies remain poorly equipped and that the insurgent groups are developing.

We consider Africa as the epicenter for Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, said this month a senior American defense official, noting that the two terrorist groups had growing regional subsidiaries and that the Islamic State had transferred the command and control of Africa. The manager spoke under the cover of anonymity because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly.

Africa has rarely ranked at the top of the Pentagon priorities list, but the United States has always spent hundreds of millions of dollars on security assistance and has around 6,500 African command staff on the continent. In some regions, the United States faces direct competition from Russia and China. In others, the regional affiliates of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State still require direct military action, said Langley.

The transition from the messaging of the whole government to more load sharing occurs as fears increase that the increase in violence can spread beyond the hot spots where the insurgents have expanded the influence and have found voids in which they can consolidate power.

Some parts of East and Western Africa have become epicentres of violence. In 2024, more than half of the victims of terrorism in the world were killed through West Africa Sahel, a vast territory of the desert led by military junts, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace. The group, which compiles annual statistics on terrorism, also noted that Somalia represented 6% of the deaths linked to terrorism, which makes it the most deadly for terrorism in Africa outside the Sahel.

Since Trump took office, the American army has increased air strikes in Somalia, targeting the Islamic State and Shabab agents linked to Al-Qaeda. But despite air support, Somalias' army remains far from being able to maintain security on the ground, said Langley.

The Somali national army is trying to find their way, said Langley, adding that he had found bases after years of backhand. There are certain things they still need on the battlefield to be very effective.

Likewise in West Africa, the idea that states could soon have the ability to counter such threats is a distant perspective, said Beverly Ochieng, analyst at Control Risks, a security consulting company. Even before Western influence began to decline in the Sahel, military support needed to be limited, threats remained active and local soldiers were left without the tools to face them, she said.

The Western powers with a presence in the Sahel have gradually reduced their commitment, either by choice or after being expelled by increasingly hostile governments.

Many of them have no very strong air forces and are unable to monitor the movement of activists, especially in areas where the roads are very difficult to travel, the infrastructure is extremely poor, said Ochieng, specialized in the Sahel and the high power competition in Africa.

Metz and Pronczuk write for the Associated Press.

