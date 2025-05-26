The American envoy says that Gaza stops the ceasefire is on the table, while Israel is preparing for an unprecedented attack





Jerusalem CNN –

The American special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that a cease-fire agreement for Gaza was currently on the table with a path to end the war, and urged Hamas to accept it.

The proposal would see the release of half of living hostages and half of those who died in exchange for a temporary ceasefire before the negotiations begin for a complete agreement to end the war.

He refused to specify how long this temporary truce would last, which was a key question in the negotiations.

Israel will accept a temporary ceasefire agreement / temporary hostage that would see half of the living and half of the deceased return and lead to substantial negotiations to find a path to a permanent ceasefire, which I agreed to chair, Witkoff told CNN on Monday. This agreement is on the table. Hamas should take it.

He said Hamas had not yet accepted the agreement.

An American official said that CNN Witkoff had not directly met Hamas, indicating that the proposal had been relayed through intermediaries.

Witkoffs' comments to CNN mark the first time he said he would preside the negotiations for the end of the war during the temporary ceasefire.

Hamas has long asked that Israel is seriously engaging in negotiations to end the war if it accepts another temporary ceasefire, after Israel refused to do it during the last truce. Witkoffs' involvement in the negotiation of a permanent ceasefire seems to aim to provide Hamas from Washington's insurance that Israel will engage in such negotiations in the future.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Hamas had accepted a proposal that would see the release of 10 hostages in two groups in exchange for a 70 -day truce. Witkoff told CNN that it was not his proposal.

What I saw is completely unacceptable, Witkoff said, referring to the report.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian official close to negotiations also told CNN that Hamas had accepted Witkoffs' proposal, but had not provided additional details on what the agreement involved.

CNN contacted the Israeli government to comment.

In a video message published on social networks on Monday evening, Netanyahu said that getting out of the hostages is an absolute priority.

I hope I have something to announce on this front, he said. And if not today, then tomorrow we do not give up.

Later, two Israeli officials clarified that there was no progress in the negotiations for a release contract of ceasefire and hostage and that Hamas continued to stand firm in its refusal.

The Prime Minister meant that a breakthrough could only occur if Hamas aligns the Israeli position, one of the officials said.

The proposal comes at a crucial time from the war, because the Israeli army has issued evacuation orders for most of the south of Gaza before its spokesman said they were an unprecedented attack on the territory.

The order covers the city of Khan Younis and a large part of the surroundings, according to the spokesperson for the Arabic language of the defense forces Israel (FDI), Avichay Adere. He described the governor of Khan Younis as a dangerous combat area that has been warned several times.

The evacuation zone goes to the south to the border of Gaza-Egypt where the Israeli forces occupied the Philadelphi corridor, a band of 14 kilometers (8 miles) along the border. It seems to include the entire Khan Younis, a densely wrapped city with many displaced Palestinians. The order asks the Palestinians to move to the Al-Mawasi region, a close strip of land along the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier Monday, the FDIs said that three rockets had been taken from Southern Gaza, two of which landed in the territory of Gazan and one of which was intercepted.

The order, which also covers certain parts of eastern Gaza, comes after the soldiers have exhibited his strategy to take control of the territory, where he has been fighting a war since October 2023 to eradicate Hamas after the attack on militant groups against Israel.

An Israeli military official told CNN on Monday that Israel planned to occupy 75% of Gaza within two months as part of his new offensive.

If carried out, the plan would force more than two million Palestinians in a quarter of the coastal enclave, surrounded by almost all sides by Israeli forces. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this month, the whole population would be moved south of Gaza.

The FDI now has five divisions operating in Gaza, the army said on Friday, totaling tens of thousands of soldiers. During a visit to the Khan Younis troops on Sunday, the FDI staff chief Eyal Zamir said that you are fighting on the central front of the State of Israel. It is an prolonged multi-sore war.

On Monday, the Hamas government media office said that Israel already controlled 77% of Gaza effectively thanks to high firepower which prevents Palestinian civilians from accessing their homes, areas, land and properties, or through oppressive forced evacuation policies.

Israel is under increasing international pressure, including long -standing allies on its decision to extend the war and, in the words of an Israeli minister, to conquer the territory.

The United Kingdom has interrupted commercial talks and sanctioned extremist settlers in the West Bank. Canada and France have threatened with sanctions. And the largest trading partner of the European Union Israels examines its historic association agreement with the country.

The American Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, however, reiterated American support to Israel on Sunday.

She met Netanyahu and expressed her appreciation for the conduct of the Prime Ministers of War, according to a press release from the Israeli government's press office.

CNNS Dana Karni and Lauren Izso contributed to this report.

