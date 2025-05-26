British British begin to talk with Kosovo about hosting 'return hub' for failed asylum applicants -Report | Political news





According to the report, Kosovo will be one of the countries that have requested the un asylum in the UK as part of the government's plan for the “return hub” abroad.

According to Times Newspaper, the western Balkan state is listed by the government's nine countries in which the government has a potential place to expel illegal immigrants who have exhausted all appeals of British exile.

The report said that President Kosovo told Sky News that it would be “open to the discussion,” but so far, “there has been no official conversation.”

Tories says that return hubs will not work with the suppression. [English] The channel is not removed according to the return hub plan because of the request for asylum. “

Latest politics: More welfare headaches for starmer

In a press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi RAMA last Thursday, the United Kingdom said, “We are talking about the return hub with various countries.”

Wherever they are, they are intended to handle the exile applicants who failed before the final deportation.

Downing Street said that it is for people for “people who have exhausted all the legal paths left in England,” but they can use tactics to delay the removal, such as “lost documents.”

The herbs will effectively purchase the time to return or deport illegal immigrants, such as the exile hotel that the government promised to close it.

The prime minister described the herb as “a really important innovation.”

He refused to reveal a country in a country in conversation with the government, but Albania publicly disregarded the British return hub in the UK and said that agreement with Italy was a “one -time” contract.

But Kosovo said exclusively with Sky's Tamara Cohen, saying that her government is open to the idea.

VJOSA OSMANI said: “There was no official conversation with the UK about this problem, not so far.

“We will discuss it, but we can't say more because we don't know the details. We can't answer the requests that have not been made so far.”

Osmani called Britain a “firm allies.” The technology provided by the UK is used in Kosovo to prevent illegal products and vulnerable people from arriving on the UK.

Image: Foreign Minister David Lammy signed a friendship book with President Kosovo last month. PIC: PA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at the beginning of last year that about 22,000 people entered Europe using the western Balkan Peninsula.

In the western Balkan Peninsula, there are six countries that are considered to be the center of England to solve illegal migration. Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Montenegro are different from Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Times reported that countries other than Europe are approaching state -of -the -art to talk about return hubs.

This plan is part of a wide range of government efforts to prevent small boat intersections.

More than 12,000 people have been illegally crossed the channel from small boats this year, and in 2025, it was a record year of intersection in 2025, which would cause a big headache in labor after being elected to the declaration promised to smash the gang.

Chris Philp, a shadow home assistant, said:

“The return hub will not work as a suppression anyway because only illegal immigrants who have failed to claim asylum will not be inhibited. The majority that illegally cross the channel will not accept the exile hub plan, so they are not removed according to the return hub plan.”

