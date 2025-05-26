Iran says he's ready to compromise with Trump, suggests that we understand his red lines





Tehran, Iran CNN –

Iran is open to compromises on its nuclear program in talks with the United States, but enrichment in uranium remains non-negotiable, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Teherans told CNN, indicating that Washington includes this position.

If the intention is to make sure that the Irans nuclear program would not be armed, I think that is something we could simply do, said on Monday at Tehran Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Irans.

Questioned by CNN how a compromise can be reached in talks, Baghaei said, so many ways without specifying.

However, he added that Irans' right to nuclear energy should be protected, echoing the Iranian position for a long time on talks.

If the intention (American) is to deprive the Iranians of their right to peaceful nuclear energy, I think it would be very problematic insofar as I think it would really challenge the whole process, he added.

After the Ur-Iran talks advanced the fifth round of negotiations in Rome on Friday, President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday that progress was underway.

We had very good discussions with Iran yesterday and today, and let's see what's going on. But I think we could have good news on the Iran front, Trump told journalists in New Jersey when he was preparing to return to Washington.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, described the talks one of the most professional series of negotiations to date, but said that key issues were too complicated to be resolved during two or three meetings.

While the Trump administration has been optimistic about its request that Tehran ends any enrichment of uranium essential to civil and military nuclear applications that Baghaei said that the behavior of American negotiators in the talks suggest a softer approach.

The fact that so far, we have continued our talks means that we understand that there is a certain level of understanding that Iran can in no way abandon its right to peaceful nuclear energy, he said.

In March, Rafael Grossi, the leader of the United Nations Nuclear Guard, IAEA, said that the enriched uranium stock increased in three months. Iran is the only state of non-nuclear weapon enriching at this level, causing me a serious concern, he said.

The supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, publicly rejected the chances of an agreement and acute American negotiators before Friday talks. Try not to talk about nonsense, he urged them in a position awarded to him on his official website last week.

But Baghaei was optimistic about the chances of an American-Iranian agreement, providing for a winner-win for both sides. If there is really a will, there are ways, he said. There is not only one way, there are so many ways.

Several US officials told CNN last week that the United States had obtained new information suggesting that Israel was preparing to conclude Iranian nuclear installations even though the Trump administration continues a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.

Baghaei said Iran was resolved before the threat of unilateral Israeli military strikes on Iran.

The Iranians would not be conducive to a kind of pressure, he said. Regarding the use of this language, the Iranians will come with one voice, and we will certainly defend our national security.

