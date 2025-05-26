The UK asks Kosovo to bring an asylum applicant who failed in the overseas return hub plan.





The UK is known to have asked Kosovo to take an exile applicant who failed as part of the plan to open an overseas return hub for immigrants.

KOSOVO has been listed on nine countries, which is considered a potential position for herbs, Times reported.

The return hub will accommodate the asylum applicants after exhausting all the rights to the appeal of the sanctuary in the UK. Then you will be expelled from this herb to your home country.

VJOSA OSMANI Cossos said that the state is open to the UKS that UKS has already discussed asylum applicants.

She said last week: There was no official conversation with the United Kingdom about this issue. It has not been raised so far. We will be able to discuss it, but I can't say more because I don't know the details.

You can't answer the requests that have not been made so far.

VJOSA OSMANI Chairman arrives at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit of AFP/Getty.

Hristijan Mickoski Prime Minister North Macedonia said last week that his country was not officially approached by the United Kingdom yet.

According to the Times, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina are on the list of candidates in the country where the UK is a prominent country. In addition, some countries other than Europe are listed on the list.

The paper reported that in the fall, Britain wanted to talk about this plan before the meeting of Western Balkans in London.

Prime Minister Eddie Rama Albania

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 22,000 people were recorded to irregularly travel to Europe using the western Balkans.

David Ramy Foreign Minister traveled to Kosovo and Serbia in early April. He said that some of the western Balkans have become a major public transportation channel for irregular migration and serious organizational crimes.

Keir Starmer raised ideas about profit hub at the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania. He told reporters that such hubs would be a very important additional tool in our troops, not silver bullets.

He said he had discussed the return hub at a summit. But Eddie RAMA, Prime Minister Albania, excluded that he was a host of the British system, and said that equal measures introduced to the Italian government were one -time.

