The Kremlin calls Trump “emotional” after the American president said that Putin is “crazy”





Laura Gozzi & Jaroslav Lukiv

BBC News

Look: Trump says he is “not satisfied” from Putin on Ukrainian attacks

The Kremlin said that Donald Trump was showing signs of “emotional overload” after calling Vladimir Putin “absolutely crazy” after Moscow's largest air assault on Ukraine.

The American president said on Truth Social on Sunday that “something happened” in Putin after Russia killed 13 in Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles. “He went absolutely crazy,” said Trump. “Uselessly kill many people.”

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Putin, said the comments were “linked to an emotional overload of all those involved”.

The German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said in the meantime that the allies of Ukraine had suppressed all the limits of reach on the weapons provided, in the midst of the reports he would give the Kyiv Taurus missiles.

Trump's comments have followed Russia's largest combined air attack since its large -scale invasion in February 2022. At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in Ukraine during the night between Saturday and Sunday after Russia fired 367 drones and missiles.

Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, Russia launched 355 drones against Ukraine, killing 10. The Ukrainian Air Force said that it was the biggest attack to date with drones.

Peskov said the latest air attacks were a response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's “social infrastructure”.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones in several Russian regions.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, said on Sunday that there was no “military sense” for Russia air attacks – it was rather “an obvious political choice … of Putin, a choice of Russia … of continuing the war and destroying lives”.

In an apparent response to Russian attacks during the weekend, German Chancellor Merz said that there were “more” restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine.

“This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia … with very close exceptions, that has only done so recently. He can now do it,” said Merz.

Reuters reported that Zelensky had to go to Berlin on Wednesday, although this was not confirmed.

The BBC approached the Chancellery to comment whether the Merz declaration suggested that an advertisement was imminent on the supply of Taurus missiles – something that the previous German government refused to do.

Last year, the United Kingdom said that Ukraine had the right to decide how to use British weapons for its defense. In November, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, gave Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles provided by the United States to strike Russia, but with limitations.

The Taurus missile has a range of around 500 km – a much larger distance than the other systems provided by the allies of Ukraine. Russia said that the supply of the weapon would be “a dangerous decision”.

Reuters

Emergency workers on a site where private houses were destroyed in a Russian strike in the kyiv region on Sunday

Speaking in New Jersey late Sunday Sunday, Trump said about Putin: “I have known him for a long time, I still have him with him, but he sends rockets in cities and kills people, and I don't like it at all.”

He also said he was planning to increase American sanctions against Russia – something he had threatened several times before.

Trump posted his “crazy” remark shortly after, adding the social truth: “I always said that he wanted everything Ukraine, not just a piece of that, and maybe it turns out to be well, but if it will cause the fall of Russia!”

But the American president also had strong words for Zelensky, saying that he “made his country no favor by speaking as he does”.

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop,” wrote Trump about Zelensky.

Despite the European allies of kyiv preparing new sanctions for Russia, the United States said that it would continue to try to negotiate these peace talks, or to “move away” if progress did not follow.

Peskov said on Monday that Russia was “really grateful” to the Americans and “personally to President Trump” to organize and launch this negotiation process.

Last week, Trump and Putin had a two-hour phone call to discuss a cease-fire contract for American to stop fighting.

The American president said that he thought that the call was “very good”, adding that Russia and Ukraine “would immediately begin” negotiations to a cease-fire and “an end of war”.

Ukraine has publicly accepted a 30-day ceasefire, but Putin only said that Russia will work with Ukraine to develop a “memorandum” on “possible future peace”-a decision described by Kyiv and its European allies as delaying tactics.

The first Ukrainian-Russian Direct talks since 2022 took place on May 16 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Aside from a great exchange of prisoners of war last week, there was little or no progress to bring the battles together.

Russia currently controls approximately 20% of the Ukrainian territory. This includes Crimea – the southern peninsula of Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4g2wz74jdzo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos