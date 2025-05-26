



Imagine a hot summer day in the park. Surrounded by picnic blankets, children's games and lazy conversations. The jingle of the ice cream van is long through the air. But are everyone wearing it?

Our latest analysis of the British skin cancer data suggests that people wear clothes when they are in the sun can affect the places where the black species is the most serious skin cancer.

According to data from 2018 to 2021, 40%of men's black species were diagnosed in the body (back, chest and stomach) than any other part of the body. This occurs about 3,700 skin cancer every year.

For women, the most common area was not (from the feet). More than one -third of the women's black species have been diagnosed with about 3,200 cases every year.

Go back to the summer scene. As the weather warms up, men can be tempted without a shirt, while women tend to switch to short shorts and skirts. These choices can help keep it cool, but expose more skin to suns ultraviolet (UV) beams that can damage the cell's DNA. Over time, the damage can lead to skin cancer.

In fact, because people are exposed to too many UV radiation, almost nine out of 10 black species occur. Therefore, it is important to cover the sun properly and take measures to maintain safety while enjoying the sun.

Black species skin cancer is increasing

Black species skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, and the ratio is rising.

According to our latest plans, about 21,300 black paper will be diagnosed this year. It is almost 22% more than 2023 and is the highest number in record. Since the early 1990s, skin cancer rates have been twice as many as women and almost tripled in men.

Some of the rise is related to the fact that people live longer because cancer is more common in older groups. Nevertheless, the latest figures, which tend to start men and women's black species, remind us how much skin cancer risks can be formed by our approach to solar safety.

Some of the differences are particularly distinct. Haji and buttocks were the most common places where black paper appeared (35%), but was the most common place for men (13%). On the other hand, the torso, which is the most common place for men (40%), was the second most common place for women (22%).

Along with the choice of clothing, the shape of our body can also play a role. Male Tsu sauce is usually larger than women. Women's legs account for more proportions of the body surface area. You can also contribute to the hair that may vary depending on style and genetics. Men were almost twice as high as women diagnosed with black species on their heads or neck (24% to 13%).

The difference in black species diagnosed on upper or shoulders is less prominent. They accounted for 27%for women and 20%for men. It started in an unidentified or overlapping place of about 3%to 4%of black species.

Our health information officer Fiona Osgun said: It is really important to take care of yourself in the sun as the weather gets warmer. Every few years of burning can be tripled by the risk of black species skin cancer.

And hot and sunny days to watch out for UV beams can be powerful enough to cause skin damage between mid -March and mid -October when cloudy or cool.

Therefore, if you have lunch in the garden or start overseas vacation, practice today's solar safety can help you maintain your health for the next few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cancerresearchuk.org/2025/05/26/melanoma-skin-cancer-clothing-choices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos