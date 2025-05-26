Everything we know so far





Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal discusses the father-daughter relationship

The last of us features Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal reveal that they did not appreciate the distance from their characters in season 2.

Spoiler alert! The following contains the details of the final of season 2 of “The Last of Us” on HBO, as well as the video game “The Last of Us Part II”.

Well, it's a way to finish a television season.

The seventh and last episode of season 2 of “The Last of Us” on HBO brought our hero, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), by the edge. In a single episode, she: almost drowning, is almost lynched, kills two people, including a pregnant woman, and is saved but immediately chased by her enemy Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), that Ellie was on a mission to kill.

And just when the final confrontation between Abby and Ellie reaches a culmination point charged with bullets, the scene ends. All of a sudden, we fell three days and the camera focuses only on Abby, wake up in a football stadium that has become composed for his militia, the Washington Liberation Front.

So, what does all this mean for season 3? Producer Craig Mazin promises, “all this will become clear”, but the clues can also be found in the video game on which this season and the next are based on “The Last of Us Part II”. We decompose what you can expect in season 3 if the series continues to follow the game as closely as in the past. Spoiler alert: Ramsey can have some time to kill fungal zombies for a while.

Kaitlyn Dever will occupy the front of the stage in “ The Last of Us '' season 3

Prepare for Kaitlyn Dever becoming the main “US” star in season 3, which, if the game is an indication, will probably understand very little Ramsey Ellie. The closing scene of the final of season 2, showing Abby to wake up at the WLF headquarters on “Seattle Day One”, implies that the series will keep the controversial structure of the game, which also divides its story between Ellie and Abby.

In the game, players spend hours controlling Ellie in his quest for revenge against Abby for the murder of Joel (Pedro Pascal), as shown in the show. This culminates in a confrontation between Ellie and Abby in the theater which, in a moment, made millions of players throw their controllers through the room in the abruptly cut in the dark middle. The game then jumps over time and the player supposed Abby's control to follow everything she did during the three days that Ellie and Dina (played by Isabela Merced in the series) were in Seattle.

From there, the players stick to the prospect of Abby for almost all the rest of the game. It takes hours for the story going back to the theater, where the fate of Ellie is finally revealed, and the game ends shortly after.

VS show game: all major changes in season 2 of “The Last of Us”

Precisely, the quantity of next season is devoted to Abby will depend on the question of whether the producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann decide to finish the adaptation of the “part II”, which would also mean the end of the show, since there are no more matches in the series of season 3. If this is the case, the resolution of the cliffhanger of season 2 could probably occur around two -thirds of the season. But if the game is transformed into even more seasons, as Mazin suggested, it is possible that Ramsey is not in season 3 only by the final.

Abby's friends, now deceased, will come back for support roles

Fans should also anticipate a reshuffle of support distribution, given the passage to Abby means that characters like Dina and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) will be absent for the next section of history.

But the friends of Abby Nora (Tati Gabrielle), Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barrers), who were tortured and / or murdered by Ellie in season 2, return for key roles in the second half of the game, just like Manny (Danny Ramirez), who joined them in the mission of killing Joel (Pedro Pascal).

In the final of season 2, the leader of WLF Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) learns that the whole crew of Abby has become Awol, and that it will be a large part of his script in season 3. Because this story takes place at the same time as season 2, he will bring a new light on certain peripheral details already sowing in the second season, as well as the fact that a medical procedure The aquarium in the second previous season.

Owen's relationship with Abby will also be a major objective. He is explored in Flashbacks in the game, which could potentially get their own episode like the episode of Joel and Ellie Flashback of season 2.

The war between the Séaphites and the WLF will be explored later

In season 2, viewers received an overview of a war between Abby's militia and a religious cult known as Séaphites, but they were exasperating.

This conflict will become at the heart of the next part of the story, so it is sure to say that Wright will return like Isaac. In the final of season 2, we see Isaac decided to carry out an attack on the Séaphites, which begins off screen while Ellie proposes to find Abby. In “Part II”, this attack has made one of the most epic and visually amazing sequences of the game, which means that an episode of battle on a tie with “Game of Thrones” could be in reserve for season 3.

Also keep an eye on the news of a pair of new crucial characters: Lev and Yara, brother and sister Seraphites that Abby meets his trip. In particular, the role of Lev, a trans boy, could be a role of stars for a young actor around the age of 13.

Do not expect more Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal will certainly not come back for none of season 3, but if the show had followed the game more closely, he could have.

While the show devoted an episode of Flashback to reveal what happened between Joel and Ellie during time jumping before season 2, the game saved these flashbacks throughout history and saved for the second half. In fact, the emotional conversation of Joel and Ellie of the episode of season 2 “The Price” is the penultimate scene at the very end of the game.

It is possible that the series can replace this with a new flashback scene in a future episode. But more likely, fans have really seen the last of Joel. And given the calendar in charge of Pascal, including the new Marvel “Fantastic Four” film, a new Ari Aster film at the Cannes Film Festival and other future projects, it is not surprising that his stay in the Apocalypse is finished for good.

