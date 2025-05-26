The end of season 2 of season 2, explained: a pseudo-twist





Photo: Liane Hentscher / HBO

Spoilers to come for the final of the Hbos The Last of Us Hbos season as well as the video game he adapts.

You can call it a twist, but this word is always difficult when you talk about a video game as popular as the last of us, Part II, but a torsion. At the end of the convergence, the second season final of the Hbos adaptation of the Naughty Dog franchise, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) obtained the jump of the crew of Jackson in an abandoned Seattle theater. In a quick sequence, Jesse (Young Mazino) is shot in the face while he barit in the room where Abby holds Tommy (Gabriel Luna) under the threat of a firearm, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is finally confronted with the consequences of his desire to avenge Joel (Pedro Pascal). Furious and distraught, Abby shouts, I let you live, and you have wasted it! Another shot sounds, followed by a black cut. When the final resumes, the story dates back three days earlier, but with the narrative gaze settled on Abby, indicating that next season will explore its side of these three fateful days in Seattle.

This Switcheroo perspective is removed directly from the game, which is structured in two opposite halves. Aside from a prologue in which you control Joel (and, briefly, Abby in a quick nod to the upcoming switch), you play the opening half of the Ellies point of view as she leaves with Dina to express a revenge on Abby and her crew. What is happening in the first 12 hours of the gameplay aligns roughly with the second season of the programs from a structural point of view: Joel is killed, Ellie and Dina do for Seattle, and there Ellie kills some of the bourgeons of Abbys (Nora, Mel and Owen, as well as two other characters who do not appear in the show) before the test of the theater Jackson Crew. This first half of the game accumulates with exactly the same cliffhanger as this second season: shot, cut in black, reversal.

The torsion of the change of perspective is designed to fuel a main theme that Neil Druckmann, who co-produced the game and serves as a showrunner to the HBO version alongside Craig Mazin, has designed part II as being on: tribalism, or the meaning or even who is considered as an enemy or as a person. Without disclosing the specificities of the second half, the essential is that the resuscitation of the events of the three days in Seattle from Abby's point of view spoils with Ellies positioning as a hero in search of avenge his paternal figure. It is a flashy technical vanity born of a fundamentally simple thesis, a much less new thesis than that explored in the last of us, Part I and the first HBO season.

Despite the simplicity of its episodic Road-Trip structure, part I is rooted in a diabolically thorny idea. Joel is a monster an asshole, in the language of Ellies and no matter how much you can sympathize with his motivations as a parent, his choice to save Ellie and kill the surgeon, the father of Abbys, in the hospital of Salt Lake City, therefore erasing any chance of remedy, is morally indisputable. But several things can be true at the same time. The guy can be a monster who condemned humanity and a father who made an understandable decision and someone rooted, even if a part of you feels bad about his choices. The meli-melo of these layers is accentuated by you, the player, having checked Joel as a character all this time and thus having a partial property on his odious / heroic acts. (At least it is the intention. You will not find a shortage of players who argue that Joel was unambiguous.) The Gambit of Part II consists in increasing and exporting this internal conflict. Innocent in the first match, Ellie continues to lead horrible murders on what you initially read as an root impulse. Because Abby explained the guy you spent the previous game embody, you initially consider it as a villain, but while you explore its point of view, it is cropped like a mirror in Ellie whose actions can be justified. As it happens, you wanted to question your original relationship with the story: you root the link between Ellie and Joel, right? Now you still root?

I did not particularly like the last of us, part II, largely because the spirit of the change of perspective also struck me on the nose. Frankly, a lot about the game is. One of his most important aesthetic fulfillments is a mechanic in which enemies respond to your killing one of their buds by sadly calling their names of female comrades. The device is supposed to evoke a shade of remorse in the player, but it begins to lose meaning and reaches a glow of absurdity when this happens for the hundredth time. The change of perspective suffers from the same feeling of global repetition, but nevertheless, as a means of executing a thematic vanity, it always works in the context of the game. Once you have struck the cliffhanger in the Seattle theater, you immediately flow from the point of view of the Ellies in Abby, and the dissonance of this switch works because the Ellies have the experience of these three days and that it brought the death of these three days and Mel and Owen is always fresh in the players' heads.

This will not be the case with the show. It seems that it will be a certain time before the third season reaches HBO, and by then, you may have trouble remembering who Nora, Mel and Owen are even. But the most fundamental reason for the reason for the structural torsion in the game is specific to the medium itself: because the game puts you in the place Abby, and simply because it is longer, you have so much more time to embody its perspective and internalize the conflict that the game wants you to feel. In simple terms, it has a radically larger surface to generate empathy in a way that television must naturally be more surgical.

Currently, it is not easy if Mazin and Druckmann can make this trick, and that seems to me a clear example in which the duo has remained a little too faithful to the source material. Hbos the last of us is preparing as a fairly fascinating case study in an uneven adaptation, with the tension between what they have chosen to change and what they decided to continue to become particularly obvious in this second season. A large part of the equipment created specifically for the show works without ambiguity: the outside competition of the first seasons, a long time; Base of songs like the battle of Jackson; New characters like Catherine Oharas Gail; New autonomous scenes such as the 1960 talk show segment that launches the series. (Most, not all: I thought the first season was wasted Melanie Lynskey.) After all, it's television, and you need things on television to make a series appear.

However, Mazin and Druckmann make smaller logistics adjustments that reorganize certain emotional frameworks in the story in a way that simplifies or punct the edges too much. A minor example: in the game, a broken and avenging Tommy first heads to Seattle, which gives Ellie a little more an authorization structure to flee from Jackson; In the show, Ellie is spearhead, and her recklessness is undoubtedly apparent. A major example: the close reconciliation between Ellie and Joel at the end of the sixth episode, The Price, is in fact the final scene of the game and implies a remarkably enormous adjustment. In the source material, Ellie extracts the confession of Jaels a few years before their conversation on the porch, which means not only that there has been a longer period of distance between the two years wasted before the death of Jelss, but also that the gap between the confession of Jaels and the gesture of Ellies towards a possible reconciliation is close. A rich in emotional marshes was a little too rationalized.

Perhaps these differences lead to a broader idea distinct from the source equipment that the HBO series will try to execute later, but I doubt it. For all the adjustments, Mazin and Druckmann have made to refer the story to better adapt to the serialized television box, it is difficult not to wonder if the duo could have been more daring on this subject. Perhaps the change of perspective could have been abandoned for a structure which braided in the stories of Ellies and Abbys together; Perhaps we could have arrived more quickly at Flip. In the current state of things, following such a simple way, Hbos the last of us experienced to look from this moment of feeling like a fact. Even if you do not know the game, the last moments of season two communicate which have been prepared for a deeper slog in a moral abyss, you cannot already say to the tracks nowhere.

