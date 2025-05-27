Spanish GP 2025 Date, Schedule, Weather, British Starting Time and Sky Sports How to monitor or stream the Barcelona-Catalunea F1 race | F1 news





Formula 1's European Triple Header reaches a conclusion with the Spanish Grand Prix, where regulatory changes are set to create a major plot.

Lando Norris won the 3 -point victory of the teammate OSCAR PIASTRI at the summit of Drivers' Championship in Monaco, and the latter third place was Mclaren's big lead in the constructor's ranking.

The dominant world champion MAX VERSTAPPEN remains 25 points in PiaStri, but the next challenger, George Russell, has already dropped to 62 points.

Highlights of Monaco Grand Prix.

Although MCLAREN has won six races in six of the eight laces so far, it is expected that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's CHASING Pack, which threatens to change competition due to changes in the rules for wings, is expected to be new.

This change shows the main opportunity that Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur repeatedly describes it as “Gamechanger”, which is a disappointment of the Italian team's 2025 campaign.

Image: F1 driver's championship ahead of Spain Grand Prix

In addition to changing regulations, tracks that test all aspects of automotive performance with various corner types are considered a powerful indicator of competitive painting for the rest of the season.

A well -performed car in Barcelona can generally deliver most other circuits from the calendar, which is set to the most important weekend during the season.

Barcelona-Catalonia's circuit

Since 1991, the F1 has visited Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunea every year, and this president has often been used for testing because there are various corners.

The long main is a major overtaking area of ​​1 turn 1, and in 2023, the final category was changed to two fast sweeps rather than the slow 90 degree bending that most drivers don't like.

Having aerodynamically strong cars is very important due to long corners and high speed rotation.

Check out the Barcelona's best in Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, the air temperature is 27C for three days in Barcelona and the card does not rain.

Surprisingly, this century had no wet Spanish Grand Prix.

Live schedule of Spanish GP Date, British Starting Time and Sky Sports F1 -Practice, Qualification, Race

May 292pm Thursday: Driver Press Conference

Friday, May 30: F3 Practice10am: F2 Practice 12PM: Spanish GP Practice 1 (Session starts at 12:30 pm) 1.55pm: F3 Qualifying 2.50pm: F2 Qualifing 3.35pm: Spanish GP Practice TWO Starting at 4 pm) 5.15pm: F1 SHOW

Saturday, May 31: F3 Sprint11.15am: Spanish GP Practice 3 (Session starts at 11:30 am) 1.10pm: F2 Sprint2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifier Build Up*3PM: Spanish GP*

June 17.25AM: F3 Function Lace 8.55AM: F2 Function Lace 122.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP Build Up*2pm: Spain Grand Prix*4PM: Checkered Flag:

*Also live in the SKY SPORTS main event

How to stream and stream Spain Grand Prix in England and Ireland

Is there a sky?

TV: SKY customers can see the SKY SPORTS F1 from the first practice session on Friday afternoon at 2 pm on June 1st to the Spanish Grand Prix itself.

App: SKY customers can also see in the SKY SPORTS app -you can board with all drivers!

Is there no sky?

Stream: Biski customer

Live Blog: A dedicated F1 blog allows you to follow the live coverage on the race weekend.

Free highlight: F1 highlights immediately after checkered flag in the SKY SPORTS app

How to watch Spanish GP on mobile with SKY SPORTS app

SKY SPORTS subscribers are as follows.

Lights Out on Sky ID in 2pmtap in SKY SPORTS F1 or SKY SPORTS MAINE Event Channelsign (only one do it).

*SKY ID Help: How to find or make a SKY ID

What is it now?

It is now an immediate streaming service that can access 12 SKY SPORTS channels, all SKY SPORTS+ Stream, etc.

Since it is an app, customers can immediately join and stream from more than 60 devices. It offers membership options without contracts, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose from a month or member. See the latest membership price.

See here for more information about now.

The F1's European Triple Header will be finished with the Spanish Grand Prix of Barcelona this weekend and the live coverage starts on SKY SPORTS F1 on Friday. SKY SPORTS Stream Now -No Contract, Cancel at any time

