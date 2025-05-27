Jake Wood: Controversial Gaza Aid Group leader supported by the United States resigns, citing concerns about independence and impartiality





CNN –

The chief of a new aid distribution program for Gaza, supported by the United States and Israel, resigned Sunday after weeks of controversy, citing concerns about impartiality and exhorting Israel to allow more aid to the blocked enclave.

On Monday, the group began its operations in Gaza.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is supposed to direct a new closely controlled mechanism to help deliveries in Gaza, but it has been criticized by the United Nations and others, which warn that it may move Palestinians and civilians in danger more.

American military veteran Jake Wood left the position of executive director of the GHFS after only a few weeks to the organization, launched publicly by the United States in early May.

I am proud of the work that I supervised, including the development of a pragmatic plan that could feed hungry people, respond to security problems concerning diversion and complement the work of long -standing NGOs in Gaza, Wood said in a statement.

However, it is clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, which I will not abandon, he added.

The GHF said that in a statement, it was disappointed by the resignation of Woods, criticizing the opponents who, according to them, were more focused on tearing than on obtaining aid. On Monday, he announced that the acting executive director would be John Acree, a principal humanitarian practitioner with more than two decades of global experience in the field in disaster response, stabilization and civil-military coordination programming.

The organization said it has delivered food trucks to its secure distribution sites on Monday when distribution to the Gazan people began.

The press release added that more aid trucks would be delivered the next day and that the aid flow would increase daily.

The GHFS plan to provide aid has been approved by Israel and the United States, which, depending on the two countries, is designed to prevent Hamas from stealing aid.

The organization said in its declaration on Monday that Hamas produced death threats targeting aid groups supporting humanitarian operations on GHFS distribution sites.

It is clear that Hamas is threatened by this new operating model and will do everything in its power to see it failed, said GHF.

The group is supposed to start operating four distribution sites, all located in the south and the center of Gaza, but it was criticized by the main humanitarian officials, the UN and other organizations refusing to work with the new group.

The UN warned that the fact that the initial sites were only in the South and the Gaza Center could be considered as encouraging Israels have publicly declared the objective of forcing the entire population of Gazan outside the north of Gaza, as the Minister of Defense Israel Katz said it earlier this month.

The United States and the GHF both had trouble saying that it is not an Israeli initiative despite the support of Israel, and its role in the designation and securing of distribution sites.

Addressing CNN earlier in May, Wood had urged the UN and other groups to reconsider their opposition, admitting that the plan was not perfect, but would help and provide food supplies to gas that desperately needed it.

He added in May that he would not be part of everything that dislocates or forcibly moved the Palestinian population.

On Sunday, in his declaration of resignation, he declared that he had sought to establish the foundation as a truly independent humanitarian entity during his mandate as executive director.

Wood said he was horrified and in a broken heart during the hunger crisis in Gaza and that he had been forced to do whatever I could help to mitigate suffering.

I exhort Israel to considerably extend the supply of assistance to Gaza through all mechanisms, and I exhort all stakeholders to continue to explore new innovative methods for the delivery of aid, without delay or discrimination, said Wood.

The GHF should not be able to feed around 60% of the Gazas population in its first weeks.

A private American security entrepreneur will be responsible for keeping his Gaza border aid trucks at the distribution sites and will not be involved in the distribution of civil aid, previously said Wood.

Gaza faces generalized famine in the midst of a serious shortage of essential humanitarian aid. The Palestinian Health Ministry of Gaza recorded 58 malnutrition deaths and 242 deaths by food and medicine shortages since the blockade of Israels began in March, he said.

More than 300 false layers had been awarded to a lack of nutrients, the ministry told CNN on Sunday.

Last week, Israel said it would allow a basis of food to enter Gaza due to an operational need while the soldiers are advancing with its offensive and dubbed carts. The office of Israeli Prime Ministers said that a hunger crisis in Gaza could compromise the operation, which, according to Israel, aims to defeat Hamas.

Ahmad al-Banna, who has a bakery in Deir al-Balah in Gaza, told CNN on Sunday that he had reopened on Wednesday, to close three days later, because the stocks of flour were exhausted.

Gaza is exhausted, he said. There are hungry people in the streets.

Another resident, UM Jamal Musleh, said that she and her two children were leaning on local charitable cuisine. Today, we were shocked to see a sign saying it was the last day for the kitchen. It means being hungry, she said.

Asmaa al-Kafarneh, who was waiting in the kitchen on Sunday, said that she had not eaten bread for two months. If we do not die from Israeli air strikes, let's die from hunger, she said.

Israel said that he had granted 107 aid trucks in the territory on Sunday and 170 on Monday, but the UN said it was not enough.

The enclave needs at least 500 to 600 trucks per day to avoid an in -depth humanitarian disaster because civilians are faced with a serious shortage of supplies such as food and medicine, UNRWA said the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza. The UN also complained that Israel insisted that humanitarian aid moves along the unsafe roads, preventing many aid trucks from arriving safely on their destinations.

