The controversial Gaza aid program supported by the United States, leaving, citing “humanitarian principles”





COGAT, the link of Israeli soldiers with the Palestinians and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, did not respond to requests for comments on the resignation of woods and GHF said that the operations launch plan on Monday.

In a separate declaration, the GHFS board of directors said it was disappointed by the departure of Woods, but would advance with its plan and would start to distribute the aid to Gaza from Monday.

Our trucks are loaded and ready to leave, he added, according to Reuters.

Wood's resignation occurred while Israel continues to allow only a net of aid essential to Gaza while continuing to face its last military offensive, which killed hundreds, including children, in the space of the weeks.

Before the renewed attacks, Israel's blockade on food and medicine interrupted vital supplies of the entry for more than two months, and stimulated a new humanitarian crisis in the enclave marked by warnings of a widespread famine.

Israeli back plan

The questions have revolved around the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since its launch.

Nate Mook, the former CEO of World Central Kitchen, who had already been reported as a member of the board of directors, told NBC News that he had never been involved in the initiative.

Netanyahu declared last week by virtue of the plan, the aid will be delivered to Palestinian civilians in “safe areas” designated, with already displaced families which should possibly move again in the south of Gaza “for their own safety”.

Aid groups have warned that in addition to undermining a long -standing humanitarian framework in the enclave, that the plan will once again force a generalized trip to Gaza, while concentrating distribution in areas that may not be accessible to all. Civilians, already exhausted and hungry after 18 months of war, travel and hunger, which do not move south would be more at risk under the military assault of Israel, warn the groups.

Netanyahu said the effort was aimed at allowing civilians to receive humanitarian aid “without interference from Hamas”, repeating the assertion that the militant group diverted aid. Humanitarian groups operating in Gaza have denied that the militant group siphon for supplies.

Joseph Belliveau, executive director of Medglobal, a non -profit humanitarian organization based in Illinois providing medical aid in Gaza, accused Israel of using a “nonexistent problem” to justify his decision to revise the distribution of assistance to Gaza in what he described as an offer to obtain additional control over the enclave.

The redesign of the aid comes after Israel has prohibited the United Nations Rescue and Work Agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, to operate in Gaza, alleging that Hamas members infiltrated the agency and that a number of staff members had participated in October 7, 2023.

Last August, an independent survey commissioned by UN secretary general Antnio Guterres found that nine employees working for UNRWA, which had thousands of workers in the enclave, could have been involved in the attacks.

The ban, which entered into force in January, stimulated the alarm among the aid groups, the director general of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini warning disastrous consequences.

The Biden administration interrupted the funding of UNRWA last year, a measure that the Trump administration has supported.

Rare help

Humanitarian groups condemned Israel for failing only a small assistance to Gaza during the week since the lifting of its blockade.

From the beginning of Monday, just under 500 trucks with aid and goods had entered the enclave during the week since Israel announced on May 18 that it had raised its blockade, according to a statement of data shared by Cogat.

This is roughly the same number of trucks that entered Gaza daily before the start of the war, according to the aid groups.

Nearly 54,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Ministry of Health in the Enclave, led by Hamas since 2007.

Israel launched its offensive following terrorist attacks led by Hamas, in which some 1,200 people were killed and around 250 hostages in Gaza, according to Israeli chiefs, where just under 60 years remain captive, dead and living.

