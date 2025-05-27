The last of us opens up a whole new prospect for our next season





The last of us has just completed its second season, and the final ends in a way that sets up a major change for the show. It is the one who reflects a similar change of perspective that fans of the game his adaptation will remember well: that designed to show the story in a whole new way.

This story contains spoilers for the first two seasons of the last of us, as well as the two games.

After the peace and the relative respite of the episode of season 2, which followed Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellies (Bella Ramsey) changing the relationship over several years, the final returns to dark things. Namely, Ellies Quest to find and kill Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who murdered Joel as revenge for having killed his own father.

Despite being taken in a literal war zone in Seattle and having a pregnant girlfriend who has just undergone a serious injury and listening to a Jesse speech (Young Mazino) on the importance of thinking about the good of their community as a whole, it seems that nothing can stop Ellie in his own quest for revenge. So when she learns that Abby could be in a neighboring aquarium, she abandons everything to go there, to accidentally kill two Abbys friends, one of whom is pregnant herself.

This moment is essential in that this really explains how determined is and how ready to create and endure in the pursuit of revenge. But it is not the end of the episode either. The last two minutes suddenly move to Abby in a massive colony inside a baseball stadium. After following a three -day quest, we see Abby alongside Seattle words: the first day.

For those who played the last of us, part II, this reflects the structure of the game. In the first half of the game, Abby is a bad guy to continue, before the players take control of her to see the same period of time through her eyes, transforming her into a character with whom you can both hate and sympathize, just like Ellie becomes regularly. According to the Co-showrunner Craig Mazin, one of the challenges of the recreation of this moment has summed up the differences between games and television. The team wanted to go through a similar feeling, even knowing that it would not hit so hard.

We cannot reproduce the shock to become a person, said Mazin during a press Q & r before the final. In the games, you are Joel, you are Ellie, you are Abby. When this change occurs, it's shocking because you have been someone. But here everyone looked everyone on a screen. He added that what was doing is honoring the idea that there is a time of time when a person experiences it in a way, and another does so different, and yet they converge.

The suggestion is that season 3 will largely follow the Abby side of history, something that Neil Druckmann, Co-showrunner and also creative director of games, alluded. If we had finished this season elsewhere, as a few moments before, I think we would not make the good promise of what it is, said Druckmann. Tell you that next season, one, there is just an epic nature to what is happening, and two, this other story will be really important.

This does not mean that there will not be Ellie in season 3 or Joel, moreover because the television show was quite liberal with moments of exchange to better adapt its own style of narration. It is therefore very unlikely that season 3 will only be, even mainly, from Abby's point of view. But learning on its side will be important, especially for the way it reflects and differs from the point of view of the Ellies and ensures that viewers are rooted for or against both parties.

We understand that Ellie and Abby are advancing in difficulty, said Mazin. They are in moral difficulty, because their certainty begins to fail them, and we can see it here with Ellie for sure. Because in the face of the consequences of the thing she did, and the people who did not deserve to die by dying, she may begin to feel a swing of the pendulum.

Even again, the addition of a third major character to sympathize with Will a major change for the show in the future, just as killing Joel was for season 2. And Mazin thinks that it is an essential part of the structure of the series. This show will be a different show every season, he said.

