The UK turns into a short -term borrow with a fiscal pressure mount.

The British government is moving to a short -term borrowing to lower the interest legislation because the global debt sells pressure on tax and expenditure plans.

Jessica Pulay, head of the UKS debt management office, said that the agency is softening the dependence on the long -term borrowing that the country is unusual among the major global bond markets due to the decrease in demand for institutional investors.

Short -term debt is cheaper to suggest important considerations for countries that the labor government is currently struggling to maintain financial rules.

However, by demanding the government to return to the market more regularly, it is more exposed to interest rate recovery and strengthens the hands of creditors.

The average maturity of UKS's entire debt is 14 years, but analysts at RBC Capital Markets are expected to have a low average maturity of about nine years, with the length of the 9th year of July and September this year.

Pulay spoke to the Financial Times.

She said she reflected the DMOS analysis of the taxpayer value, given the decrease in the intensity of the demand for long -term debt when the pension industry interferes.

Investors' concerns about the size of Rachel Reeves, and other large economy borrowing plans have increased GILT production this year.

Reeves supported the funds by funding every day with her major fiscal rules, 2029-30. But in the budget last fall, she also made a promise to drop the debt level until the end of the parliament by excluding borrowings for investments from the calculation.

After making a decision to withdraw the pension beneficiaries subsidies released last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmers, the minister's ability to maintain a grip on expenditure is questionable.

Last week's 30 -year gold leaf return rose to 5.48 %and increased by unstable global markets due to the worries about Donald Trump's tax -saving budget bill. The British long -term loan benchmark has risen 0.37 percentage points this year and the closest level since 1998.

The additional interest rate for these debt is 1.5 percentage points compared to two years, and the inconsistency between long -term and short -term borrowings that cause problems with debt managers around the world is increasing. It was lower than zero just two years ago.

The increase in yields also contributed to the difficulty of treasures remaining within the fiscal rules.

The DMO said last month that it will increase debt sales in fiscal year 2025/26 from 5 billion to 35 billion, but it will reduce long -term issuance to 10 billion won and invest more through short -term financial bills.

As a result, as the DMO rises, the DMO continued lobbying from the bank price and investor to issue the long -term debt less.

The average maturity of the UK is compared to about six years of US Treasury bonds, much higher than most other government bond markets. This reflects the huge historical demand for the long -term debt of the pension fund that wants to match the long -term obligations.

suggestion

However, the so -called defined benefit pension funds closed to new members, and the population of the elderly reduced the demand for long -term debt. Other participants, such as hedge funds, usually want short date debt.

Some analysts speculate that DMOs can go further to arrest borrowing costs. In accordance with the precedent of the UK and the United States, the company stopped selling long -term debt, limiting interest costs.

PULAY is the most important thing for the UKS funding demand is to secure a smooth and efficient market during the issuance.

One of these factors means to have a curve that works well in all major benchmark maturity to meet investor -based demands, she said. We know that investors have a so -called preferred habitat, and we want to ensure a well -diversified issuing program to meet all of the investors' needs.

Video: Why the government is addicted to debt | FT film

