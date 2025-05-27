Final of season 2 of “ The Last of Us '': The death of Mel is different in the game





Spoilers to come for the final of season 2 of season 2.

The final of the last of the United States, season 2, sees more than a few dead, but some are deviating from naughty dog ​​games.

Pulled in the bone and in a spiral in his quest for revenge, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) catches up more members of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), namely two who were present for the brutal murder of Joel (Pedro Pascal) in episode 2.

See also: “The Last of Us” Season 2: What are the differences between the game and the HBO show?

But there is a difference in one of these deaths between Craig Mazin and the adaptation of Neil Druckmann and the last of US Part II. Here's how everything is compared.

How does Mel die in the last final of season 2 of us?

Mel (Ariela Barreur) is one of the crew members of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). Credit: Liane Hentscher / HBO

Having attacked and left Nora (Tati Gabrielle) for death in the basement filled with spores from the Lakehill Hospital in Seattle in episode 5, Ellie started a dark and violent path of revenge. Towards the end of season 2, episode 7 of the last of us, she finally arrives at the Aquarium of Seattle, where she believes that the killer of Joel Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) is locked up. Instead, she finds two of her closest companions: Mel (Ariela Barreur) and Owen (Spencer Lord) discussing imminent plans. Remember that they are both old fireflies; Mel is the doctor who put Dina (Isabela Merced) to sleep during the murder of Joel, while Owen seems to be Abby's partner, and the one who told him to “end”.

Mashable Top Stories

Star video for you

“ The Last of Us '' features Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever Decompose the Revenge Quests of Ellie and Abby

During a tense confrontation with both, Ellie tries to use Joel's card technique to make Owen and Mel abandon where Abby is. Being closer to Abby, Owen decides to try a quick draw instead of turning it, but Ellie is too fast with Joel's powerful pistol and pulls her through the neck. Tragically, the pistol's strength also means that Mel is also shot – and she is pregnant.

Tragically tending to save his child to be born with his medical skills in his dying moments, Mel tries to guide Ellie through the necessary actions, but it is too late.

How does Mel die in the last game of us?

In the last part of us, the events leading to the death of Mel and Owen are the same. Owen is shot down when he tries to disarm Ellie, but the change is that Mel attacks Ellie with a knife in response. It is killing or being killed, and Mel gets closer to Ellie, you need to break the square button to prevent it from finishing. However, the tables are then turned and stabbed Mel in the neck, and she dies instantly. Then, in Owen's last breath, he told Ellie that Mel is pregnant. Although this news is horrible for Ellie, you, as a player, have done it since early in the game – Owen said to Abby when they find Jackson for the first time, before killing Joel.

In the show, it seems that Ellie does not mean killing Mel – in the scene, Mel is visibly pregnant. The game does not include a scene from Mel trying to save his birth child, nor Ellie trying to help him. However, the two scenes are cold and hard reminders of the last world of brutal tête -à -tête – a child of Dina in the world in the spiral – and the spiral of Ellie in hatred consumed.

Abby's own act of revenge saw his friends falling one by one – Nora, Owen, Mel – All in the hands of Ellie. It is an endless cycle of violence, and which will probably not end in this escape and ruined of an aquarium.

The last season 2, episode 7 will be presented first on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday at 9 p.m. HE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/the-last-of-us-mel-death-game-vs-show-season-2-finale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos