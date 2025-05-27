The last of us has a difficult situation Abby





The series tries to follow in the footsteps of its source equipment, but certain aspects of a video game cannot be adapted to television

On a series taking place in a zombie apocalypse, a newly introduced villain delivers a declaration of threatening intention. Weapon in hand, they brutally beat an dying sequence of beloved characteristic which seems to last eternally. The finish stroke occurs when their loved one looks with horror, helpless to stop it. It is a seismic moment for the show, which threatens to upset its position in the Zeitgeist. In this case, this description could apply to two series: The Last of Us and the Walking Dead.

While The Walking Dead is used on AMC + these days, there was once the franchise was a real cultural phenomenon. The flagship exhibitions were among the largest ever seen on cables, and it has become an appointment for millions of people every week, including me. There was a moment, however, when the walk died instantly and irreversibly, a large part of its good will. In the final of season 6, The Walking Dead presented Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), an emblematic villain of the series of eponymous comics by Robert Kirkmans. Branding its barbed wire base, Negan balances it to an invisible victim before the credit bearing. In a slight adjustment of the comics, Negan ends up killing not one but two beloved characters from Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun). The brutality of Glenns' death, in particular, sparked a major public return. What rubbed the salt in injuries is that The Walking Dead used a vicious Negan attacks as a cheap strateagée by Falaise-Hangera to arouse an interest that led to a free fall of which the series was never recovered.

For the last part of the last USS season, Negan's difficult situation was in the lead. Yes, some of the Walking Deads injuries were self-inflicted, but the series simply followed the script arranged by source equipment. In other words, Glenns' death was always going to be a difficult pill to swallow viewers. Likewise, the last of us was on a collision trajectory with a major and a main and mainly due to video games: when Abby (played on the series by Kaitlyn Dever) demands his revenge on Joel (Pedro Pascal), the fighter to a pulp before ending his life in front of his daughter of substitution, Ellie (Bella Ramesey). Unsurprisingly, Jaels' death struck like a ton of bricks, pursuing a HBO tradition of a Pedro Pascal character who is pulverized to everyone

As we learn, Abby's father was among those killed by Joel in the final of season 1, and she spent the next five years to find him. Now, Abby's actions have made Ellie just as eager to seek reprisals, perpetuating a cycle of violence and transforming the characters into mirror images of each other. In the last of us, Part II, this feeling is also underlined by Abby being a protagonist playable for certain parts of the game, but this dynamic is the place where the television version commits a fatal misstep in his second season: rather than flesh out the character in front of Ellie, all the abbys finished are unforgivatingly removed from the pieces of the plate.

Since he killed Joel in the second episode, Abby has remained out of screen; Instead, the last of us almost exclusively followed Ellie in his quest for revenge, as well as giving us an extensive flashback exploring his evolution relationship with Joel during a period of tranquility to Jackson Hole, Wyoming Abby re -entered only in the closing minutes of the final of season 2, although it does not matter. After losing three of his friends at Ellies Hands, Abby holds Tommy (Gabriel Luna) under the threat of a weapon while fatally firing Jesse (Young Mazino), who only recently learned Dina (Isabela Merced) was pregnant. When Ellie admits to having killed Abbys friends, Abby seems to shoot her before the screen cuts black; From there, we obtain a brief flashback around a few days earlier, when Abby supervises the efforts of wolves to build a flourishing community in Seattle (despite a bitter war with a religious cult where the two parties leave corpses scattered like expressions of mutilated art).

For those who keep the scoring at home, Abby is now responsible for the death of two main characters while putting two others in a serious Jeopardydoing, therefore with such a limited screen time, there are levels of efficiency by Alex Caruso. But even if it makes Abby a great villain, he also threatens to undermine what is probably the last at the end of the USS: to buy the character in the eyes of the public. The last part of us did not want the players to play as Abby; He finally wanted them to sympathize with his action to understand that Joel was as much a monster for her as Abby is in Ellie, and that violence does not generate more violence. It was a daring decision, but taking this kind of risk is the reason why the last games are held in such esteem.

The television adaptation, in comparison, has made a mess of Abby Arc. On the one hand, she barely appeared on the screen, but just as above all, she was synonymous with Ellies than suffering. It would not be the least surprising that Abby obtained a much more prominent role -of -the -country role to a regular series of season 3, allowing us to see things from his point of view. But in the same way that Abby left his resentment with regard to the death of his fathers for years, viewers are now a long time to sit with a sudden final scene for the character, and the effects could prove to be very difficult to undo after such a hanger of manipulative cliff who has the fate of Ellies in place. (To say nothing that we must already wait two years between the first two seasons, which is unfortunately becoming the standard for the prestigious television.

If there is a silver lining, even Negan obtained an Arcto redemption insofar as he has currently stuck a series of spin-off with Glenns Widow, Maggie (Lauren Cohan). But Negan was able to go through five characters' development seasons on The Walking Dead after its sadistic introduction; I would be shocked if the last of us lasted five seasons, complex. The biggest problem for the last of us, however, is that the ABBY Limited limited screen time is emblematic of the random narration that has embarrassed season 2.

Overall, these seven episodes suspended a ton of narrative threads without approaching a lot. We have yet had a handful of scenes with the leader of the Wolves Isaac (Jeffrey Wright) and even less with the Séaphites, leaving unanswered questions, from the origins of their conflict to the identity of the prophet of the Séphites, the crucial moments were entirely omitted where Tommy escaped the Wolves after being stuck or the way in the way. CO.

Of course, the last of us could fill some of these whites in season 3 and beyond, but what remained with a season that felt blurred, unsatisfactory and unresolved. To be fair, this problem is not exclusive to the last of the uses propagating through prestigious television as a contagion. Last year, Squid Game and House of the Dragon were more interested in building bigger and better things in future seasons, alienating fans in the present. It remains to be seen if these series will be dropped by the audience when their last seasons will drop, but when there are so many shows available to disseminate, public investment should never be taken for granted. Will the last of us learn this lesson at the hard?

Given the impressive notes to start season 2, we hope that the last of us has enough good will to resist the storm. But as The Walking Dead has proven it, even a misstep can be expensive, and the process of buying a villain means less when fewer people stay with the series long enough to see it materialize. Abbys Introduction, also in short, shaken the foundations of the last of us as we knew. But if the show continues to prioritize the value of the cheap shock and cliffs, rather than stifling its narration, it could also be the beginning of its loss.

