The UK must impose sanctions on Israel to meet legal obligations. More than 800 lawyers | Israel-Gaza War





The UK should consider sanctions on the Israeli government and its ministers and to suspend it to meet the UN's basic international legal obligations, more than 800 lawyers, scholars and retired senior judges (including a senior judge, including former Supreme Court judges.

In a letter to the prime minister, they warned last week that they were ready to take specific actions against Israel with France and Canadian leaders. But they urge them to act without delay because they need urgent and decisive actions to avoid the destruction of the Palestinians.

Signators, including former Supreme Court judges Sumption, Wilson, Court Judge, and 70 KC, say they are committed in Palestine for war crimes, crimes against humanity and international humanitarian law.

There is evidence of massacre, which has a minimum of evidence that is in danger or seriously dangerous, and emphasizes the recent opinions of Israel's financial minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said that the Israeli army will remove Palestinian Gaza's artifacts.

Signatories say to StarMer: In all states, including the UK, you must take all rational measures in your own power to prevent and punish massacre. To ensure respect for international humanitarian law; And to end the end [the right to self-determination]. UKS behavior so far has not been able to meet standards that do not support international law regarding the territory of Palestinians occupied by the international community. The government must act now before it is too late.

Last week, David Lammy, a British foreign minister, announced a negotiations on a new free trade transaction with Israel last week, but the two -page letter supported by a 35 -page legal memorandum reviewed the existing trade relationship and granted the British Elle Partnership in 2030 to review the trade relationship in 2030 faster. I said I should go.

Legal experts demanded immediately sanctioned by the Israeli defense ministers and high -ranking officials of Israeli defense troops who accused the Israeli massacre or supported and sponsored illegal agreements. They pointed out that financial sanctions and travel ban were limited to individual settlers, settlers' outposts and settlers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanahu was not only a false lieutenant, but it was ridiculous, and decent people anywhere should reject it.

Former Appeals Court Judge, Sir Stephen Sedley, Sir Anthony Hooper, former chairman of England and Wales bar (Matthias Kelly KC) and Brian Fee KC, Alan Moses, the letter of unparalleled assault on the United Nations. He said he was responsible.

It points out that Israel, which prohibits the Palestinian refugee UN institutions, prohibits UNRWA, which is operated by the Palestinian territory and attacks the UN building, property and personnel, and calls the backbone of aid for the Palestinians. This act is known to go beyond isolated violations. They correspond to a wider challenge to the UN charter system itself.

Therefore, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the signing country says that the UK should consider starting the process of providing the suspension of its member countries.

Moses said: We cannot expect peace unless we fulfill our obligations in the UK. That means supporting the rules of the law. It is a useless movement that the government says that it supports the rules of the law.

Professor Guy Goodwin-Gill, a signature and honor of all Souls College of the University of Oxford University, said: Now the British devotion to the rule of law and the future in which the Palestinians can freely implement the right to self-determination. It's time to show your dedication. Everyone should deliberately be persecuted in displacement and national purification due to intentionally destroying and death in houses, schools and hospitals, farms and villages. No one should be refugees in their own land.

The most powerful intervention of Israel about Israel was the most powerful intervention in the middle of the anger of Israel, rejecting thousands of original trucks to approach hungry Palestinians. Although the 11 -week blockade was officially released, the letter said it was not enough to deal with humanitarian disasters allowed to be limited.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 53,000 Palestinians were killed by Israeli offensive in Gaza. According to health officials, on Monday, Israeli strikes turned into a shelter from school, and people inside sleeped and killed 36 years old.

Dozens of people die after Israeli attack on the school used as a shelter in Gaza

On Monday, one of the most terrible allies in Israel, Germany, was added to international condemnation, and Friedrich Merz said that the damage caused by civilians could no longer be justified by the fight against Hamas terror.

In order to meet the legal obligations, the UK urges the resumption of aid, aid and the ban on Israel's ban on the UNRWA to ensure immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Lastly, the United Kingdom said it should confirm that the International Criminal Court will be executed for the arrest of the International Criminal Court Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Secretary of Defense, YOAV Gallant.

This letter increases the pressure that the pressure on the starmer should act in the same state. Attorney General Hermer KC will deliver annual security lectures on Rusi Thinktanks on the state of international rules.

Many labor and Tori Bag Ventures have already said that there is little to stop talking about free trade transactions.

According to the previous letter of the British legal community members, which was sent last year, the United Kingdom was in violation of international law by arming Israel. Weapons sales are not solved by the latest missiles because they are waiting for the London High Court ruling after the legal challenge.

