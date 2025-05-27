Does Ellie die in the last final of season 2 of season 2? End explained





Spoilers to come for the final of season 2 of season 2.

The last of us has just finished season 2 on a major cliffhanger, leaving the viewers questions about the fate of our main character, Ellie.

The last of us, on an epidemic of fungal parasites which transforms the infected into biting zombies which does everything to spread their spores, has been a huge success as a video game in two parts and now a (so far) series of two seasons for HBO. This is largely because of the history of history, which focuses on Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an immune, and Joel (Pedro Pascal), the smuggler behind him in the hospital where his immunity could be used to heal the others. But things did not go as planned, which set up the history of season 2 which has just ended.

So what happened to Joel and Ellie? What came out of the final episode? And where could we go in season 3? Here is what we know so far.

How does the last of us end, season 2?

The last of us, season 2, ends with a major cliffhanger that endangers the life of one of our most important characters: Ellie.

To summarize the way we got here: after seeing Joel defeated to death by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the daughter of a surgeon Joel killed in the hospital, Ellie spends the season to take revenge. She tries to blur a group to follow Abby and her gang to demand this revenge but obtains that her friend Dina (Isabela Merced) to support her. And so they got to Seattle, where Abby and his Washington Liberation Front are parked.

Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in the last of us.

Once there, a lot takes place. Dina and Ellie recognize their romantic love for each other; Dina turns out to be pregnant; Ellie learns the personal cost of revenge while it follows the WLF pack and intentionally or accidentally removes them. We meet Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), who at the time released his Fedra unit and changed teams to lead the WLF, and who now holds Abby in large part as his alleged successor.

We also learn that cordycers have evolved and have become smarter (the infected can now hide even at icy temperatures and talk to each other). Not only that, but in a lower basement in one of the Seats hospitals, their spores have opened and have become in the air, making contagion exponentially more dangerous.

Bella Ramsey in the last of us.hbo

But it is this last episode of season 2 which really breaks everything: his day 3 in Seattle, and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Jesse (Young Mazino) drive to the rescue of Ellie and Dina, who recovering from an injury to the arrow of the crossbow. Ellie, shaken by what she did to the members of the WLF Pack (the one that Ellie accidentally fired was pregnant), agreed to leave the city and live without shooting Abby until Abby finds them in a theater where they dragged. Abby kills Jesse and hurts Tommy, then targets Ellie, who insists that she wants the one Abby wants, not Tommy.

I let you live, said Abby to Ellie. And you were wasted. We hear a shot and the screen goes black.

But the episode does not stop there: we return to day 1 to Seattle. Abby is awakened for a meeting and goes out on a balcony, looking down in a sports stadium (probably Lumen Field) in a community combined community / military base before leaving for a meeting.

Does Ellie die in the last video game?

Short response: no. Ellie lives, but is left physically and mentally left marked, and finally seems to lose everything she once appreciated.

Longer answer: season 2 of the last of us has already shown us how the game that the last part II ended with Ellies Memory to speak to Joel on his porch, and his dicton dianting as if to try to forgive him what he did at this hospital. This only comes after the end of the main gameplay.

So what happens to Ellie in video games?

There is at least one more season for this HBO series, so avoid the following if you don't want to be spoiled.

Season 2 of the series seems to leave the public towards the end of part II, in which Abby has more links with the worship of the Séaphites, and betrayed WLF to save a member of this cult. When she finds that some of the members of the WLF died thanks to Ellie, she finds her in the hiding place and pulls in Tommy, then beats Ellie and Dina, but finally saves them.

Kaitlyn Dever in the last of us.hbo

But it is not the end of part II after this beat, there is a jump in the time in which Ellie and Dina live on a farm, raising Dina and massage. Tommy tells them where Abby is these days, and Ellie comes out in a last mission. They are fighting and Abby removes two of the Ellies fingers. Ellie drowns almost Abby, but thinks of Joel and Prospere. When Ellie returns to the farm, it's empty, and she thinks again of Joel and how he saved her life at the Salt Lake City hospital.

Who is dead and who is still alive at the end of season 2?

There are many deaths in season 2, especially after the Cordyce zombies storm the fort. But focusing on the most important characters, the dead include Joel and Jesse; The more the members of the crew of the WLF Nora (Tati Gabrielle), Manny (Danny Ramirez), Owen (Spencer Lord) and Mel (Ariela Barreur).

Pedro Pascal in the last of us. Hbo

Ellie is almost not dead, all the evidence and the contrary screen cuts. Probably Abby either. They still have final calculations with each other, depending on the video game. Meanwhile, Dina is pregnant and injured, but should survive. We also finally saw the importance of the exit from Eugenes (Joe Pantoliano), and how it led to a massive break between Ellie and Joel.

Almost all the others, you can think of lives at least for the moment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/does-ellie-die-the-last-of-us-season-2-ending-rcna208289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos