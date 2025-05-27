The United States, British and Allies that cancel all scope restrictions on Ukrainian weapons





The Ukrainian western allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States, agreed to release all remaining limitations on the use of weapons after President Trump announced the most powerful criticism of Putin.

After the full -fledged invasion of Russia in 2022, the German conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, said he could defend themselves in a long fire. Macron, in particular, demanded a massive retaliation for Russia's invasion of sanctions.

The end of the strike limits provides Ukraine with the ability to aim for a much deeper launch site for Russia.

This measure was announced by Merz and was not immediately confirmed by the White House, but it came shortly after President Trump posted that Putin was absolutely crazy! Unnecessarily killed many people.

Trump said in Washington after a week's intense Russian bombing. I'm not satisfied with what Putin does. He kills many people, and I don't know what happened to Putin.

I knew him for a long time and always went with him. But he sent a rocket to the city and killed people. I don't like it at all.

The Russian campaign of drones and missile strikes demanded hope for breakthroughs and more powerful actions on the breakthrough.

Kremlin had an emotional reaction. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Krem Lins, said: This is a very important moment and is full of emotional stress for everyone.

Trump had previously moved away from direct measures against Russia and maintained optimism that Putin wanted peace. But his rhetoric warned, warning that if he continued to catch Ukraine on Sunday, it would lead to the fall of Russia.

I am not satisfied with what Putin does.

In Germany, MERZ said: WDR Public Broadcaster: The weapons that are no longer in Ukraine, not British, France or American, no longer limit.

This means that Ukraine can now defend themselves by attacking Russia's military position with almost an exception, but not until recently. You can do that now.

Before he became a minister, MERZ preferred KYIV to provide KYIV to more than 300 miles of German bullet missiles, but he would not be publicly announced if he had previously decided to send a bull missiles.

The use of German missiles can be theoretically aimed at Ukraine's attack on Moscow and a closer military airfield to the Russian capital, and a closer goal to the Russian capital, including the Voronezh city used in Ukrainian attacks.

After a Sunday missile occurs, a rescuer who works in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian weekly emergency service press service/upi/alarmy

Some read the statement as a sign of intention. Former European commander Ben Hodges told Times Radio. [Ukraine is] Now you can use Storm Shadow [missiles] And perhaps the bull seat for the Russian airfield is probably good.

President Biden gave KYIV the authority to use a long -range guided missile known as AtACMS. Ukraine countered the position of the Russian Koursk region, struggling to maintain territorial profits. Ukraine has received less than 50 miles of ATACM and can achieve a 190 -mile goal.

At the time, Moscow warned that the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons was lowered. But NATO says there is no sign that President Putin is preparing to launch a nuclear missile.

The United Kingdom and France supplied unknown storm shadow missiles to Ukraine to Ukraine, but there was some confusion about whether it could be used for military goals inside Russia.

How can Trump shaken Russia? His choice explained

MERZ will hold President Ukraine Zelensky in Berlin on Tuesday to offer a new EU sanction package plan for Moscow.

Russian drone, right, on the key

Reuters/Levgara Nichi

Zelensky said Monday's mass air raids on Ukrainian cities are an obvious political choice without military meaning. He proved that more than 900 drones and missiles were fired for three nights, and Russia had diplomacy and qualified to have a full -fledged pressure. As a result, Zelensky ordered the military to significantly increase the production of Ukraine in the interceptor drone.

Times View: Sanctions Kremlin quickly to avoid the permanent war in Ukraine

On the battlefield, the Russian army has become close to major forkscoskcos tiny Nibka Speedway, which can threaten major cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are expected to be offensive. SUMY's regional market, OLEH HRYHOROV, said Russia occupied four villages as part of an attempt to create a buffer area in Ukrainian territory on Monday.

Trump said he was absolutely considering strong sanctions against Moscow when he asked how the United States would respond. See what will happen to this man [Putin] And I don't like it.

Trump, who received a call with President Putin last week, announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately negotiate a ceasefire. Putin did not promise to stop Ukraine for three years. Instead, Kremlin suggested only the ambiguous proposals for the memorandum that Moscow summarized the demand for peace.

The Republican Party's two -party bills, which would impose sanctions designed to devastate the Russian economy, waited for the Republican to nod in the White House, for several weeks.

The bill was co -sponsored by Trump's ally, Lindsey Graham. The Senator met with European Foreign Ministers this month and took this month's action, and last week, the bill supported 81 members at 100 Chamber of Commerce.

The White House has not yet mentioned the Merzs presentation.

At the 2019 G20 summit in Japan, Putin and Trump said they were well matched with Russian leaders.

Reuters

