The last of the last of season 2 summary: what happened?





Are you looking for a summary of season 2, episode 6? We have covered you.

If you are a long-standing HBO spectator, you know that the entertainment giant is digging a bloody final almost as much as it likes to change the name of its streaming platform. But I must say: the last final of season 2 of the United States, which was created this Sunday evening, puts the white lotus shooting in Thailand and some of the most knotty moments of the Pitt (hello, girl with the fork in her nose!) Honest.

Those who played the source Material2020 are The Last of Us Part Iialready knew Jesse's fate in the hands of a rabid Abby, of course. After spending so much time with Jesse this episode, it is particularly painful to watch, whether or not you knew that it was going to happen. Then there is the death of Mel, who seems almost impossible to understand, and even less to look. Ellie faces Owen and Mel (we will surely see much more of these two in season 3, but we will cover this at the end); In the middle of the dead end, Owen shoots his weapon on Ellie. She instinctively shoots her weapon, killing them both. At her horror, Mel is pregnant and she wants the baby to save the baby by all the necessary means. Ellie fails.

If you want to unpack every moment in depth, Esquire spoke both to Young Mazino and Ariela Barrers who play Jesse and Mel respectively. As you can imagine, they have a lot to say about the final, as well as a few stories by turning their fatal scenes. I will refer to the two pieces later, but you can read Mazino's interview here, and the cat to barrice here.

So join me to remember Mel and Jesseor, as Ellie, Saint Jesse du Wyomingand would say and go to the summary of this week.

Liane Hentscher / HBO

The final of the final of season 2 of the United States sees even more sorrow for Ellie.

Justice to sparkle!

Do you know who I hoped to see more this season? The horse of Ellie, sparkle. In the video game, you spend much more time with the faithful Steed, but Hereas Jesse rightly emphasizes! Ellie locks essentially to sparkle and forget it. Shimmer is more than a password, Ellie!

With this chest: after a brutal opening scene where Jesse saves Dina's leg by driving an iron directly through, Ellie finally comes to Dina about … everything. Ellie tells her about finding and torturing Nora, that Dina Ironit: “Maybe she got what she deserved.” Then Ellie tells the story of Salt Lake City. “”[The Fireflies] I was going to use myself to make a remedy, “said Ellie.” But that meant that I would be dead. And Joel discovered. And he killed everyone in the hospital. Everyone. He killed Abby's father. He was a doctor and Joel shot him on his head. To save me. “”

The naturally horrified Dina pronounces the five most intelligent words I heard from any character on the last of us this season: “We have to go home.”

Shocking absolutely none of us at home, they do not return to Jackson. The next morning, Jesse and Ellie hit the streets of Seattle one last time to meet Tommy. Along the way, they have an essential conversation on the situation of Throuple emerging from each other and Dina. “I'm not stupid and I'm not blind,” says Jesse. “Ellie, I see the way you look at two. It's different now. Yeah, and I bet that she even tells you things she wouldn't tell me. Like how she is pregnant.”

Here, Jesse launches the bombs of truth that Ellie so desperately needs to hear this season, that everything does not concern her. Jesse is about to be a father too! But instead of really hearing it, and realizing that the Dina's birth baby should prioritize her more and more dangerous revenge mission, she fights continuously and resists it.

Later, Jesse and Ellie refute in a library and things are really going on the side. He specifies that he is no longer full after Dina: “Yes, I love her. But not as you do,” he said. Then he shared that he fell madly in love with a girl from a group who traveled through Jackson; He wanted to go with them, but could not resolve to leave Jackson. For what? Because he learned to put others first. And this is what Ellie of Admission to the open heart of Jesse: “I have it. So, you are Saint Jesse of Wyoming and everyone is a fucking asshole.”

By the way, in our interview with Mazino, we asked him questions specifically on this moment: “Yes, it's good to have this moment to explain a lot about Jesse,” he said. “This explains the distance, and he uses it in a way to make a point. I mean, staying with the community instead of fleeing for Mexico is one thing if Jesse to do, but he uses this moment to be like” Ellie, do you see what it takes to do the right thing? “In the end, it doesn't work.

Well, Ellie is so lost in the sauce, in fact, when Jesse later admits that he voted against his revenge trip as part of the Jackson Catsheshes is divided with him and continues Abby in the aquarium. This makes me fear that the Ellie person becomes slowly of life, bloodthirsty and singularly concentrated on a fault. Unfortunately, it looks very much like Joel at his lowest moments.

Liane Hentscher / HBO

Abandon the performance of Isabela Merceds as Dina this season.

It drops to costco

On a lighter note: it makes me crack that the base of the WLF in this episode is located in an old costco. Anyone who has already visited a Costco a weekend knows very well that the place is a war area, so congratulations to the Showrunner Craig Mazin for the precision there.

We are aware of a conversation between Isaac Dixon and Elise Park, where they debate the advantages of the costs of buying toilet paper in Bulle, where Abby is located. We learn that Abby and his crew essentially disappeared overnight, just before we can only suppose is a massive confrontation between the WLF and the Séaphites. In this conversation, we learn a little about the importance of Abby for WLFISAAC not only valuation as a soldier, but as the potential heir to the whole fucking operation.

“As the sun rises tomorrow, there is a very good chance that you are dead,” explains Isaac. “There is still a better chance, I will not be dead. So, what happens to all this fucking army, which despite their badass name, are many sheep? Who leads them? Who secures our future? It was supposed to be her.”

“I let you live. And you waste it.”

Meanwhile, Ellie is locked in a sort of twisted amazement that does not look like Joel when he stormed the Firefly hospital in Salt Lake City. She steals a boat, fights through a biblical storm, and even a seaphite kid from Tattletale who is almost peeling off! Finally, Ellie miraculously reached the Seattle aquarium, where Owen and Mel bicker about something before she storm inside. Owen tries to negotiate with Ellie, reminding her: “I am the one who kept you alive, right?” Ellie insists that they will die if they do not reveal where Abby where it is at this moment that Owen tries and fails to surprise her with her weapon.

The following is absolutely heartbreaking: shortly after Ellie learned that she will become a mother herself, she kills a woman and her baby. The moment is brilliantly and painfully played by Bariner and Bella Ramsey. “While her mind begins to leave, she begins to use a medical language,” said Barier about the moment when Mel tries to travel Ellie through a last effort to save her child's life. “What we have discussed is: first of all her vision is, but she can hear, and in her mind, she is on the operating table with her doctors' friends to whom she has confidence. There is a part of her who is half there, half not, like her conscience slides. She says things like” thank you “and” you do good “. That's what MELS ISSHE is someone who will take care.

Liane Hentscher / HBO

It seems to see many more Jeffrey Wrights Isaac Dixon in season 3.

We have barely a moment to treat the scene, because Tommy finds Ellie, offers a little comfort (“They were part of it. They made their choices. That's all there.”), And sends it back to the theater. Back at their base, Ellie and Jesse make up briefly. “If I were there, you would have set fire to the world to save me,” said Jesse. Then they hear a skirmish in the neighboring room, run to investigate, and Abby kills Jesse on sight.

Abby instantly recognizes Ellie with knowledge, “you”. Ellie begs that Abby takes his life and lets Tommy and Dina leave. “I let you live. And you wasted it,” said Abby, then pulls his gun that we are struck by a cut of black sopranos.

Back to Seattle, first day

The next thing we see is Abby to wake up with a nap. Isaac wants to see her, apparently, so she walks in the corridors of the place that we soon learn is a football stadium. She goes out and looks at the field, which WLF has clearly converted a farm, with greenhouses and agricultural trucks. A familiar title card returns: “Seattle Day One”.

Obviously, we never learn exactly what's going on with Abby after having killed Joelor during this season, by the way. We only know that Nora is dead, Owen and Mel bicker in the aquarium before their death, Abby found them, then storm the cinema. Judging by the separation shooting of season 2, season 3 promises to be particularly centered on Abby. With hindsight, Mazin clearly showed us that half the image by design. I will not dive too much into the video game of all this, but the last of us, part II, does something similar, the player follows Ellie until Abby kills Jesse, then he rewinds to tell us the story of Abby until that time. The goal? To show us that Ellie and Abby may not be too different after all.

It is daring of Mazin remains so faithful to the source material that we can see an entire season from Abby's point of view. If that means that Kaitlyn Dever can finally bend her talents in this Role-season 2 has seen far too little of her performance, I am all for that.

Until then, it was a pleasure to watch this season with you all. Stay safe there, surviving colleagues.

