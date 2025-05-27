3.7 million viewers on platforms





Season 2 of the last of us ended on Sunday evening with an audience of 3.7 million multi-platform viewers in the United States, by HBO.

This is significantly lower than the 5.3 million viewers of the episode of season 2, but the network says that there is a significant growth after the Memorial Day vacation weekend. This growth potential is highlighted by the fact that season 2 already has more average viewers over time than season 1.

According to HBO, season 2 has nearly 37 million global viewers per episode and growing. For the context, the first in season 1 finally generated nearly 32 million viewers in 90 days after the first, which is the most public for a first season of HBO and Max.

The last of us has experienced an influx of viewers to the series, exceeding 90 million viewers in total since the end of season 1. so far, the series has not yet exceeded the audience record set by the final of season 1, for which 8.2m settled.

Although there is still a lot of room for the final to increase its audience, the drop in the audience is not entirely unprecedented. The last part of us was a little more controversial than its predecessor, making daring narrative choices which continue to trigger debates and cause strong opinions almost five years after its release. Season 2 of the HBO series adapts the first half of the second match and also designed mixed reactions.

Based on the award -winning video game of Naughty Dog, the last of us takes place 20 years after destroying it from modern civilization. Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14 -year -old girl, in a quarantine oppressive area. What starts as a little job quickly becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey because they must both cross the United States and depend on each other for survival.

Season 2 resumes five years after the events of the first season. Joel and Ellie are trained in conflict with each other and in an even more dangerous and unpredictable world than the one they left.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the return cast includes Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley. Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barier, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez and Jeffrey Wright, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez and Jeffrey Wright Catherine O'Hara is also invited.

