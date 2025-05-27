North Korea says that the “risks of gold from” risks of space nuclear war “





North Korea has criticized the United States plan for a “Golden Dome” futuristic missile shield, saying that it could “transform space into a potential nuclear war field”.

The defense system, which President Donald Trump plans to unveil by the end of his mandate, aims to counter new generation “air threats to the United States, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pyongyang criticized the plan as “the height of the self-justice [and] Arrogance, “reported the state media.

He accused Washington of being “in hell … on the militarization of space” and warned that the plan could trigger “a world race on nuclear and space weapons”.

North Korea considers Washington as an adversary and systematically condemned joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

Pyongyang probably considers the golden dome as a threat which can “considerably weaken” its nuclear arsenal, Hong Min, principal analyst at the Institute of National Unification of Korea, told the AFP news agency.

“If the United States is finishing its new anti-missile defense program, the North will be forced to develop alternative means to counter or penetrate it,” he said.

In 2022, the North adopted a law declaring a state of nuclear weapons, and it has tested a variety of ballistic and cruise missiles in recent years.

At the beginning of this year, he claimed to have drawn a new ballistic missile with intermediate range tilted with a hypersonic warhead which, according to her, “will reliably contain all rivals in the Pacific region”.

North Korea joins China to criticize the United States plan. Beijing said last week that she was “seriously concerned” by the Golden Dome, who, according to him, had “strong offensive implications”.

“The United States, in the pursuit of a policy of” us-s-abord “, are obsessed with the search for absolute security for itself,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “This violates the principle that the security of all countries should not be compromised and undermines global balance and strategic stability.”

Many analysts believe that an update of the limited defense systems of the United States is necessary, but some are warning the process of developing the golden dome could face technical and political challenges.

On the one hand, its high price could suck a large part of the American defense budget.

An initial sum of $ 25 billion (18.7 billion) was reserved for a new budget bill – although the government estimated that it could end up causing 20 times more decades.

