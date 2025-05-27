



China has issued a warning in Australia to exceed a Chinese company from its controversial lease at 99 years of port.

Newsweek contacted Landbridge groups and the Chinese Foreign Ministry with requests for comments sent by email outside office hours.

Why it matters

Shandong province – The Landbridge group acquired Darwin Port, the northernmost port in Australia in 2015 on a 99 -year -old lease.

The lease has raised national security problems concerning foreign control of critical infrastructure by a company that – like all Chinese companies – is finally liable to the government in Beijing. Critics have also cited spying potential or the obstruction of the expansion of American military operations in northern Australia in the event of a conflict with China.

A general view of the access entry to the port of Darwin in Darwin, Australia, on April 8, 2025. A general view of the access entry to the port of Darwin in Darwin, Australia, April 8, 2025. Darrian Traynor / Getty Images what know what know

The port has become a political flash point in the execution of the Australian federal elections of May 3.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his Labor government would return him to a private Australian operator. The head of the opposition Peter Dutton went further, committing to put the port under the control of the government while compensating for Landbridge if no operator could be found in the six months.

Addressing journalists last week, the Chinese envoy of Australia Xiao Qian said that Landbridge Group had obtained its lease by “an open and transparent tender process, fully in accordance with Australian laws and market principles”, according to a press release from the embassy published on Sunday.

The company has made “important” investments in port operations and management, increasing its customers and contributing to local development, said Xiao, arguing that it would be “ethically questionable” to rent an unprofitable asset and to take it back after its profitability.

The diplomat urged Australia to “honor its binding commitment within the framework of the contract” and to guarantee a “fair, transparent and predictable commercial environment for Chinese companies operating in Australia”.

Australian-Chinese relations have been tense in recent years.

The thorny problems have included the increasingly assertive behavior of the Chinese army and the suspended death sentence inflicted on the Australian writer Yang Hengjun for alleged espionage.

In 2020, China also imposed restrictions on Australian products, notably wine and barley, after the Canberra call for an investigation into the origins of the COVVI-19 pandemic. These were then lifted in 2023 and 2024 in the midst of a relative diplomatic thaw.

Tensions with Beijing lead Australia to strengthen its military posture, including plans to acquire nuclear propulsion submarines in partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the Aukus security pact.

What people said

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told local media in April: “What we are doing is that we are going to enter negotiations. This is what we have done informally, through potential buyers to this point, and if he reaches a point where Commonwealth must intervene directly, then we would be ready to do so.”

Terry O'Connor, non -executive director of Landbridge in Australia, previously said in Newsweek: “Landbridge considers the [Darwin] Port a long -term investment which has developed considerably under the ownership of Landbridge and declared record operational performance this year. We expect this growth to continue in the future. “”

What is the next step

It remains to be seen how the Chinese government will manage the property of the port of Darwin after CK Hutchison, based in Hong Kong, announced its intention to sell two ports at each end of the Panama Canal to a consortium led by BlackRock after pressure from the Trump administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-warns-australia-darwin-port-lease-deal-2077020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos