Next -generation building companies and caregivers will rebuild the UK





Young people will benefit from 120,000 new training opportunities as part of a radical technological revolution, and offer the opportunity to develop the most necessary technologies throughout the manpower to rebuild the UK.

More skilled bricks, carpenters and medical support workers will soon be trained as they try to continue the British work.

The actions supported by recorded 3 billion apprenticeships will open the opportunity for young people to succeed in their career. With skilled work, more routes mean more people who build affordable homes, and more care for NHS patients and more digital professionals can develop the economy. This will begin 30,000 additional apprentices throughout the parliament.

This unprecedented investment is an important step in providing a government plan for change mission to create a 10 -year national renewal. We support young people and invest in technology as an engine for economic growth, returning more money to people and breaking down barriers to opportunities.

Bridget Philipson Minister of Education said:

Experienced manpower is the key to the economy, and we have supported the next generation by providing more opportunities for young people to learn trade, earn wages, achieve, and thrive.

When we invest in technology for young people, we invest in a shared and powerful economic future that creates opportunities as part of a plan for change.

But everyone plays a role in a prosperous economy, provides more paths to seriously hiring our responsibilities, and now young people are responsible for bringing them.

To support this, we are as follows.

As the number of immigration technology claims will increase by 32%, as announced in the recent immigration white paper, we will provide up to 45,000 additional education places to improve domestic labor and to reduce dependence on migration in priority sectors.

In January 2026, it focuses on funds at Level 7 (Masters Level) approval, maintaining support for existing apprentices between 16 and 21 years of age. This allows levie funds to be restructured for lower levels of education that can have the biggest impact.

Depending on the free process for the job system, 13 new level 2 construction process starts for adults in irregular regions

In addition to the 3 billion apprenticeship budget, we supported the new generation of workers.

It is expected to support 14 million adult technical funds for construction in the next school year's local market, and up to 5,000 additional adult learners.

From 2025 to 2026, 136 million people offer training to more than 40,000 learners in the Skill Boot Camp in various priorities.

100 million people boot camps for four years to expand construction technology

Ten technology excellent universities specializing in opening construction technology in September 2025

As part of the government's change plan, reform is an important step in solving technology shortages to ensure young people and solve the shortage of technologies. It creates a better opportunity for young people and saints across the UK.

Today's announcement has been dropping rapidly in the last decade, and according to recent ONS statistics, one in one in the ages of 16-24 does not participate in employment, education or training.

The government also confirmed the appointment of the board of directors to the new national institutions for technology, technology, and technology, which will cooperate with employers and local leaders to form training policies and delivery.

Gary Riches, an external vice president of HartLepool College, said:

Basic apprentices are a fantastic opportunity for young people to take their first step into the world of work. They provide a true direction, help students develop confidence, learn practical skills, and explore career options early. HartLepool College was proud to support this initiative and to provide all learners the best beginning in their work in cooperation with region, region, and national employers.

Mike Blakeley, a partnership and apprentice of Exeter College, said:

Employers and young people are powerful at any time in the exterior and larger areas where the demand for apprentices is. The introduction of the apprenticeship of the Foundation provides a clear employment path for people under 21 years of age, and is eager to be an apprentice at university.

Employers in our network have already recognized their values ​​as an effective recruitment tool for the next generation of talents, showing significant passion. By starting the program in four major categories, we helped to solve the important technical gap and to ease continuous recruitment problems more urgently than the southwest construction sector.

I was proud of working with many passionate employers who invested in the future workforce, one of UKS's largest construction education providers. By adding basic apprentices to our suggestions, these employers are now in a better position to welcome young people to the organization. We expect to officially swear the support for this great initiative and increase its impact.

Quality Manager from Milton Walcott, Health, Safety, Environment and Complete Fixing Solutions LTD said:

I am happy to see the government focusing on expanding apprentices and technical training for young people. The introduction of basic apprentices is a great development to help young people build the skills they need for the future.

It is especially important to focus on children aged 16 to 18 years old, and we expect to support these efforts to help build strong and skilled manpower that causes economic growth.

ROB DODDS, a controller of Unipes (UK) LTD, said:

This reform, a fantastic opportunity for young people to begin career as a basic apprentice, will remove some of the barriers faced by young people when looking for apprentices.

We are looking forward to running this apprentice after being released in August.

Stephen Wilde, managing director of Southbourne Rubber LTD, said:

This is a bold and important development in building a true opportunity to build important technologies in the industry where young people and adults form our future. I was proud to have supported this promise to the UKS Talent Pipeline Growth.

The policy and public relations director of Youth Future Foundation said:

According to international evidence, apprentices have a great impact on supporting young people to prepare and access jobs, but in recent years, participation under 25 has decreased.

Due to the stubborn youth unemployment and activity, the apprenticeship system is the first step to encourage investments in youth apprentices and allow more young people to do good things.

Dani Payne, a senior researcher at Social Market Foundation, said:

Those who have a particularly unfortunate background for too long young people could not access high quality vocational paths. The number of young people in education, employment or training is not just statistics. It represents lost potential and missing opportunities.

Checking if there is an appropriate fund for young people who want to pursue approval is an important step in allowing all young people to access appropriate practice education that matches industry demands, regardless of all backgrounds. Investing their future and our country's economic elasticity.

