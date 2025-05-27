The Japan Japanese expected to close the acquisition of the US Steel at $ 55 per share, according to sources





Nippon Steel in Japan is expected to close its US Steel for $ 55 per share, said sources familiar with the case, said David Faber de CNBC.

Friday, President Donald Trump erased the candidacy of Nippon for US Steel, referring to the agreement as a “partnership”. Trump said Nippon will invest $ 14 billion in the next 14 months. US Steel's headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh, said the president.

US Steel shares increased by more than 1% on Tuesday. The $ 55 offer per share for US Steel is the offer that Nippon originally made for the company before the agreement was blocked in January.

President Joe Biden had blocked the Nippon candidacy for US Steel for national security grounds, arguing that the agreement will potentially put critical supply chains. But Trump ordered a new review of the acquisition proposed in April, despite his previous opposition to Japanese acquire US Steel.

The United Steelworkers Union opposed the Nippon offer to acquire American steel. USW president David McCall said on Friday that the union “could not speculate on the impact” of Trump's announcement “without more information”.

“Our concern remains that Japanese, a foreign company with a long and proven, the violation of our commercial laws, will further erode the domestic capacity of steel and compromise thousands of good union jobs,” McCall said in a statement.

Trump told journalists on Sunday that the agreement is an “investment is a partial property, but it will be controlled by the United States”. Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick said in CNBC on Tuesday that US Steel will have an American CEO and that the majority of its members of the Board of Directors will come from the United States

“It is a national security agreement that will be signed with the United States government,” McCormick told the “Squawk Box” in CNBC. “There will be a part of gold which will essentially require the approval of the American government of a number of members of the board of directors and which will allow the United States to ensure that the production levels are not reduced.”

The 14 billion dollars that Nippon will invest will include $ 2.4 billion that will go to US Steel operations in my Valley outside Pittsburgh, McCormick said. The agreement will save 10,000 jobs in Pennsylvania and add 10,000 other jobs to the building trades to add another arc oven, said the senator.

When he was asked what Japanese obtained from the agreement, McCormick said that the Japanese SIM “would certainly have members of the board of directors and that this will be part of their global business structure.”

“They wanted to have the opportunity to have access to the American market, which allowed them to do so and obtain the economic advantages of this,” said McCormick about Nippon. “They negotiated it, it was their proposal.”

Trump said on Friday that he would organize a rally in Us Steel in Pittsburgh on May 30.

