British food inflation rises for four consecutive months by steak by beef price | inflation





The UK's food inflation has risen for four consecutive months, and the number has been revealed due to the increase in fresh agricultural products, including steaks.

According to the latest price data of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the annual food price rose 2.8% this month after an increase of 2.6% in April.

However, the overall price was 0.1% lower than a year ago, and the cost of non -food products has not changed since last month, and in particular, the retailer cuts electricity to reduce the business before the retailer was hit by a duty of Donald Trump's tariffs.

The BRCS monthly store price index, which was carried out with the research company Nielseniq, found that fresh food is the biggest contribution.

Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of BRC, said that fresh food was the main driver, and the red meat -eating person knew that the steak was a little more expensive as the wholesaled beef prices rose.

The cost of non -food products decreased 1.5% compared to May last year, but BRC warned that deflation speed was slow in categories such as fashion and furniture that retailers began to withdraw their promotions.

BRC said the overall deflation market is under pressure as retailers have absorbed employer national insurance donations and increased national wages over the past few months.

At the end of this year, retailers must absorb $ 200 million in the new packaging tax.

BRC said that the increase in costs can allow retailers to reject prices to consumers. It is said that it will have to stimulate themselves for more difficult time because it is more difficult as the furniture rises faster.

Store price data increases in inflation through the wider economy. Last week, the National Statistics Secretariat reported that in April, the annual inflation increased to 3.5%. The increase of more than a year has increased following the rapid increase in fare, energy costs and council taxes.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Join the business today

If you set up your work date, we will inform you of all your business news and analysis every morning.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See the Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

It was called terrible in April last month due to a higher payment for gas, electricity, water and transportation.

Last Friday, the energy regulator of the energy regulator said that the upper limit on gas and energy rates will fall 7% from July, which is 129 annually for the average housing of a typical double fuel bill. Some analysts say that this trend should limit inflation this year due to the good news of the rare doses and the additional reduction that is expected to be re -evaluated in September.

The UK Bank predicted that early inflation would peak at an average of 3.5%in summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/may/27/uk-food-inflation-rises-fourth-month-row-steaks-beef-up-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos