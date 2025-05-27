The Trump administration orders US embassies to stop students' visa interviews | US News





The Trump administration has ordered American embassies around the world to immediately stop planning visa interviews for foreign students while it is preparing to implement complete social media screening for all international candidates.

A cable from the Tuesday State Department orders consular sections to take a break by adding any visa appointment capacity for an additional student or exchange (F, M and J) until new directives are published in the days.

The directive, reported for the first time by Politico and now confirmed by the Guardian, could considerably delay the transformation of visas and harm universities, many of which Donald Trump accuses of having far left ideologies which count strongly on foreign students for income

The ministry performs an examination of the existing operations and processes of screening and verification of candidates for students' visa and exchanges, indicates the cable. Officials plan to issue advice on the expansion of social networks for the verification of social media for all these candidates.

Gel is an additional escalation of current screening measures, which mainly targeted students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Since March, consular officers have been required to make compulsory reviews on social networks looking for support for terrorist activity or a terrorist organization which could be as wide as supporting the Palestinian cause, according to a cable obtained by the Guardian at the time. This directive forced agents to take potentially derogatory content screenshots for permanent records, even if the publications were then deleted.

The new extension would apply a social media verification to all candidates for student visas, not only those reported for activism. As part of the screening process, consular officers would examine the positions, share and comments of candidates on platforms such as Instagram, X and Tiktok for the content they deem threatening national security, which has since been linked to the position of Trump administrations on the fight against anti -Semitism.

Rubio told senators last week that his department had revoked the visas that were likely to have thousands at this stage, against more than 300 reported in March. I do not know the last count, but we probably have more to do, he said.

In the United States, there are more than a million foreign students, contributing nearly $ 43.8 billion to the American economy and supporting more than 378,000 jobs in 2023 to 2024, according to NAFSA. Visa Freeze threatens to worsen the existing challenges to which higher education institutions are already falling from international registrations.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

