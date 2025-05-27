



Donald Trump said there had been progress in US trade negotiations with the EU, helping to send shares to Wall Street, after congratulating the block for having quickly called upon meeting dates.

I have just been informed that the EU called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event, and I hope they will, Trump wrote on his Truth social platform on Tuesday, saying that the EU would be very happy and successful if it concluded an agreement.

However, the president also repeated the criticisms of Brussels negotiators and defended his decision on Friday to threaten a 50% rate on EU imports from June 1, which he postponed two days later until July 9.

I was extremely satisfied with the allocation of prices to 50% on the European Union, especially since they were walking slow (to say it slightly!), Our negotiations with them, he wrote.

In what seemed to be another veiled threat to other potential prices, he added that he was authorized to conclude an agreement if the United States could not conclude an agreement or had been treated unfairly.

Nevertheless, comments from the presidents and his time on weekends on 50% of border taxes helped raise the American markets, which had been closed on Monday. The S&P 500 increased by 1.9% at the start of negotiation on Tuesday, while Dow Jones added 1.6% and the NASDAQ composite focused on technology increased by 2.4%.

Brussels' sources have said that the path had now been authorized to detailed negotiations, expecting the EU Commerce Commissioner, Maro Efovi, meets the American sales representative, Jamieson Greer, on the sidelines of the organization for economic cooperation and the development meeting in Paris on Tuesday next week.

A team of civil servants is also expected in Washington in the coming days for technical talks. However, sources have said that the EUS approach had not changed, the target being an agreement in which the two parties move to zero prices on industrial goods, and the EU buys more beans of soy, weapons and liquefied natural gas.

Trumps' latest comments came while Emmanuel Macron warned Vietnamese students from the consequences of impulsive superpowers in a prevailing chaotic pricing policies.

During a six-day tour in Southeast Asia, the French president said that on the impetus of a superpower, everything can change. On Trumps' policies in the United States, he said prices were imposed according to the bed on which he woke up.

After the weekend prices, there is evidence that EU political decision-makers rush to master the scale of European direct investment in the United States, the requests that become of industry leaders to share their investment plans.

Members of the Confederation of European Businesses, also known as Busineseurope, an alliance of 42 federations in the region, received an investigation from the European Commission on Monday. He asked for information on upcoming American investments, with the investigation to respond as soon as possible, said a source.

A note similar to the search for investment plans for the next five years has been sent to the European round table of 59 people for the industry, which represents industry and the technological sector. The petition of information came with a note saying that the request had personally came from the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Register for business today

Prepare for the working day, we will indicate to all the news and commercial analyzes you need every morning

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The members of the round tables include CEOs of companies, including the manufacturer of ASML flea equipment, the German group of BASF chemicals and the SAP software company, as well as BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars.

An EU investment plans may be critical in negotiations. Last month, Trump praised investments by American companies, including the manufacturer of Nvidia flea markets and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, who both have a great presence in Europe as proof that his pricing strategy borne fruit with the repatriation of jobs in the United States.

The European and Asian stock markets also increased on Tuesday while investors continued to react positively to Trumps' decision to go back on Friday, the tariff threat.

Naeem Aslam, the investment director of Londons Zaye Capital markets, told CNBC that the delay in prices had triggered a provisional risk rally.

For the future, the EU-US Trade Dance is a tango with high issues, with July 9 as the next flash point, he said. The EU had pricing cuts and talks of mutual respect hanging, but it warned the companies to complete; It rises far from being.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/may/27/donald-trump-eu-dragging-heels-trade-tariff-deal-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos