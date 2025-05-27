Why the president prevails over the prices stirring the “national crisis” in JapanExBulletin





The Japanese flag (right) was suspended outside the New York Stock Exchange on May 5, 2008, in honor of Ryozo Kato, the Japanese ambassador to the United States at the time, sounded the opening bell.

Robert Ward is the president of Japan to the London-based reflection group, the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), where he also heads the Geo-Economic and Strategy Program. He is the author of “Evaluation of the new great strategy of Japan”.

Since the prices of the “liberation day” of President Trump who targeting the friends and enemies of America, there has been the alarm in Japan, one of the most faithful allies in the United States of Asia, which also considers the United States as its most important export market, representing approximately 20% of all Japanese exports.

Although many of them are interrupted, Trump's prices have a major threat to the already in force economy in Japan. The uncertainty of the American tariff policy towards China and the Association of Nations of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), where Japanese companies are also strongly invested. It is therefore not surprising that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba described the situation as a “national crisis”.

Ishiba has undergone the pressure of Japan opposition parties for its prudent manipulation of tariff negotiations with the United States, this partly reflects the electoral cycle of Japan. Two important elections are looming in July: first the poll of the Tokyo assembly, then the one for the upper room of the Japanese parliament. Ishiba and his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) report in opinion polls and may therefore have trouble performing well in them.

The LDP with its coalition partner, Komeito, is a minority government since its poor performance in the general elections of last year, which was held immediately after the appointment of Ishiba as Prime Minister. The two parties have a majority in the upper chamber of the Parliament, but losing in July would seriously compromise the government's ability to adopt politics and could even trigger Ishiba's resignation as Prime Minister. The opposition thus perfumes blood.

The limited room of Japan for maneuver

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hold a joint white house conference on February 7. Ishiba, who took office in October, is the first Asian chief to visit Trump since returning to the White House.

Toggle legend Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

But the Japan room for maneuver in pricing negotiations with the United States is limited. Unlike, for example, to the European Union, it does not enjoy the advantage of being able to negotiate as a block. While Japan is still one of the world's largest economies, its gross domestic product exceeds only 10th the size of American access to the American market is also vital for many Japanese companies given the domestic internal market and the increase in geopolitical difficulties with the Chinese market. This is one of the reasons for the Nippon Steel offer for Us Steel.

In addition, the United States is a large supplier of food, raw materials and mineral fuels in Japan. Indeed, these items represent some 30% of the overall import invoice of Japan in the United States, therefore, Japan can be badly allowed to grasp a full-fledged trade war with the great American assets of the American Treasurys, it is also unlikely that it is armed. Japan briefly flirted with this option in a previous combat of bilateral economic tension in the late 1990s, to row quickly.

Tokyo must also balance his economic needs with his primordial strategic priority: preserve his security relationship with Washington. The United States is the only ally in the Japan security treaty, and it is unlikely to change. While ISHIBA launched the idea of ​​creating an Asian NATO just before becoming Prime Minister, this seems far away given the shortage of potential partners in the region and the broader question of the United States of its security commitments abroad under the second Trump administration.

The strong deterioration of the strategic environment around Japan in recent years has further increased the importance for Tokyo of the US-Japan Security Alliance. Seen from Tokyo, its immediate neighbors in continental Asia have a threat arc, from Russia to the north, with which relations have cooled since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with nuclear and hostile weapons of North Korea in the center and China to the south, which increases its threat of Taiwan. China-Russia and North Russia, strategic alignment and cooperation also increases Japan's strategic anxiety.

For these reasons, it is also unlikely that Japan seeks to cover itself against the unpredictability of American exchanges thanks to much warmer links with China. Under the administration of Ishiba, Sino-Japanese relations were slightly warmed up. But there are important obstacles to deeper improvements. Tokyo’s concerns about Beijing's intentions to Taiwan have been mentioned, he considers that any cross instability also affecting Japanese security. The intensification of Chinese intrusions in the waters around the Senkaku / Diaoyu Islands, which are near Taiwan and that Japan controls and Chinese claims, also cause an alarm to Tokyo.

New Japanese tools and historical experience

Akira Banzai (Center), head of the Japan's Farmers Association, and their members make a gesture when they protest against the free-country partnership negotiations (TPP) during a rally in Tokyo on March 12, 2013, when the Minister of Primary at the time, Shinzo Abe, was to announce that he would join TPP negotiations that week.

Toggle legend Yoshikazu tsuno / AFP via Getty Images

Despite the constraints, Japan is not without options both in its commercial negotiations with the United States and more broadly. Regarding the first, Japan could, for example, agree to increase imports of American agricultural goods, despite the political sensitivities on rice. The agricultural lobby of Japan is the shadow of its former number of autumutiers decreases and the liberalization of exchanges under the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo ABE 2012-2020 has reduced its political influence.

Japan poor in resources could also agree without too much difficulty to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, or to help finance a LNG project in Alaska. Certain concessions on non -pricing obstacles to imports of American manufacturing cars in Japan also seem likely. At its first summit with Trump, Ishiba also promised to increase Japan's investment in the United States to “an unprecedented amount” by 1 billion of dollars, which Japan will undergo pressure to deliver.

Japan also has an agency in its other international links. Japan is, for example, the greatest economy of the complete and progressive agreement for the Mega Trade Bloc and its de facto leader massively. Membership of the CPTPP in the United Kingdom, now a strategic partner close to Japan in 2024 should give Japan a precious political support in its efforts to keep the global commercial canals open. Membership in Japan to the other Bloc of Asia Mega-commerce, the Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP), is also strategically important for Tokyo. Although RCEP is dominated by China, Japan members offer Tokyo a chance to help shape any reconfiguration of regional trade triggered by American tariff policy.

Finally, it should be noted that few countries have such in -depth experience in the management of lurchs in American politics as Japan. That after the after President Richard Nixon of the US Dollar de l'Or in 1971, which upset the foreign and economic policy of Japan, the “denigration” of American Japan in the 1980s, or the “Japan which passed” in favor of China in the 1990s, Japan responded pragmatically by changing the policy if necessary to guarantee that it could preserve the critical security alliance with the United States with the United States with the United States with the United States with the United States

This time, Japan also has the chance that its foreign, geo-economic and defense defense activism since the second administration of Prime Minister Abe has bequeathed Tokyo of strong tools to deal with what promises to be another deep change in the behavior of its economic and key security interlocutor.

