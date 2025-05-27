Restoration of control on the UK immigration system: Government's main take -out white paper -legal company





The labor government has published a landmark white paper titled Restoration of Immigration Systems, which deals with pure migration and suggests a wide range of reform agenda to reduce British dependence on overseas labor.

The proposed change has a significant legal and operational impact on employers, sponsors and visas.

It should be noted that such proposals are maintained according to the consideration of parliament and there is no decisive timeline for these changes. But the direction is clear. High critical prices, strict regulations compliance and emphasis on human resources self -sufficiency. We briefly explain below than the main proposals and the company need to start preparing.

Solid skilled worker standards

The most immediate challenge is the re -classification of eligible roles in an experienced worker visa path.

The minimum technology threshold is expected to rise from RQF Level 3 (A-Level, etc.) to RQF Level 6 (degree level), which is why we are currently eligible for transportation such as chefs and sailors in the current path. Existing visa holders can continue according to the current terms, but new applicants and switchers must meet the updated criteria.

Salary critical prices will also increase (currently 38,700), and immigration lists (previous lack of job lists) are abolished. On the spot, a new temporary shortage list (TSL) will be introduced for a low skilled role, but only if the division can show manpower plans and guarantee Mac (MAC) approval.

Experienced workers' English requirements are also raised from CEFR B1 to B2. Adult depends must meet the A1 level and proceed with A2 (Visa Expansion) and B2 (Settlement).

In the treatment sector, changes are much more serious. Overseas recruitment for social welfare roles will be abolished in stages. Existing visa holders have the right to extend or shift in the country by 2028, but the new caregiver, a new care, is not issued.

Connect immigration to manpower plans

Employers should also expect careful investigations on recruitment practices and labor plans.

The Labor Market Evidence Group (LMEG) will be created, and the immigration policy will be made to meet domestic work strategies. The main sectors that depend on migrant workers (e.g. construction, nursing) must post and comply with manpower plans.

Immigration allegations are expected to match the inflation rate and increase 32% to support the UK training initiative.

The government emphasized that it aims to reform the sponsorship system to be more responsible for employers and supporters.

The main suggestions include sponsorship workers to make it easier to change their employers to reduce dependence and the risk of exploitation. Due to continuous abuse and modern slavery, domestic work visa routes are also being reviewed.

Talent and innovation paths

More positive, especially in high growth sectors such as AI, life science and innovation, a global talent visa will be expanded. CAPS for overseas business transmission will double to attract investment in the UK.

Student visa sponsorship and research change after research

The reform of student visa paths will increase the expectations for compliance with the patrons.

The institution must meet higher regulation compliance thresholds in Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA).

Pass marks increased by 5%. New RED/AMBER/GREEN grade for all sponsors. Mandatory participation in the agent quality framework for the use of recruitment agents.

This proposal includes introducing a deposit for higher education providers' income that can shorten the graduate visa path and reinvest in higher education and technology systems from two to 18 months.

Compliance with Technology -oriented Regulations: EVISAS, ETAS and Borders Management

The entire launch of EVISAS and e -travel approval (ETAS) allows automatic inspection, expiration alarms and real -time monitoring.

Border security and asylum legislation will increase civil punishment for illegal labor and expand their obligations to comply with banks and financial institutions.

In the case of sponsors, this means keeping the digital system up to date and allowing personnel files, work checks and visa records to be accurate and grateful.

Settlement and family change

The new family migration policy introduces the following:

Clear relationship and income standard value. Essential English technology for adult support. Strengthen the suitability rules.

In addition, the exceptional situation framework of Article 8 of the official Article 8 was proposed to limit the abuse of human rights claims.

The newly acquired payment model will increase the standard infinite vacation to maintain qualifications for most applicants. However, according to the MAC review criteria that are not yet detailed, you can use fast track options for immigrants. Citizenship models that are parallel with the reformed life and point -based naturalization paths in the UK test will continue.

Employment stocks to do now

In light of these suggestions, it is important for employers and sponsors to perform:

Currently experienced worker pipeline audit: If possible, the application is quickly processed according to the existing rules. In particular, the skilled role of RQF Level 6 or less (degree level). Sponsors and Recruitment Policy Review: Prepare higher technology and salary thresholds and increase surveillance when hiring overseas. Expect restrictions on skilled visas and rises to British -based talent. Relieve the risk of preservation: You need to review your boarding and employment practices to maintain a visa holder who can soon switch your employer. Employers may need to increase their salaries or provide additional benefits to maintain their competitiveness in the market. Participate in the workforce plan: Especially in the sector reported for reforms such as nursing, hospitality and architecture. Prompt your overseas hiring plans for your business. Strengthening Compliance System: Prepare EVISA integration and support change. Maintain sponsorship, such as the right to work checks, to prepare more stringent sponsor audits. Consider the risk of license suspension or cancellation for ratification, especially for non -use of worker exploitation or inappropriate use of visa routes. International Employees Support: Especially for employees who are eligible for agreement, consider the influence of employees' relationships between longer consensus timelines and more stringent family rules for existing employees. How can we help

If this change affects your business, or if you need support for strategy, compliance or support, contact an immigration team.

